Late Heroics Propel Canaries to Third Consecutive Victory

Published on July 4, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux Falls Canaries used a big eighth inning and some key defense late to pick up their third consecutive win, topping Sioux City 5-4 on Saturday.

The two teams traded runs in the third and fourth innings. Grady Mee walked to lead off the top of the third and scored on a two-out RBI single from Chase Engelhard. The Explorers tied the game with a solo homerun in the home half.

Joe Vos drew a one-out walk in the fourth inning and scored on a double from TJ Racherbaumer. Sioux City promptly tied the game in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single.

The 2-2 tie held until the eighth inning when the Canaries struck for three runs. Mike Hart led off with a double and Engelhard walked. Hart scored on a base hit from Anthony Hall and Anthony Sharkas drove in Engelhard with an RBI fielder's choice. Vos followed with a triple to bring in Sharkas and give Sioux Falls a three-run lead.

The Explorers put runners on second and third base with no outs in the home half of the inning before Michael Curialle caught a line drive to third base and doubled off the Sioux City runner at second for a double play. The Explorers, though, would make it a one-run game with a two-out, two-RBI single.

The Birds were held scoreless in the top of the ninth and Sioux City put the tying run at second base with one out in the home portion. Hart fielded a groundball near the first base bag and drove headfirst to force out the batter before popping to his feet and throwing out the would-be tying run at home plate to end the game.

Garrett Martin tossed six strong innings while Will Levine earned the win, throwing a scoreless seventh frame. Spencer Bauer turned in a scoreless bottom of the ninth to earn his second save. Hart finished with three hits to lead the Birds offensively.

The Canaries have now won three in a row for the first time since May 24 and improve to 23-22 overall. The two teams wrap up their three-game series Sunday at 4:05pm.







American Association Stories from July 4, 2026

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