Curialle Named Carbliss Batter of the Week

Published on July 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Moorhead, MN - Sioux Falls Canaries infielder Michael Curialle has been named the American Association Batter of the Week, presented by Carbliss, for the week ending July 26.

This marks the Canaries' first weekly honor this season and the club's first Batter of the Week nod since Jordan Barth on June 15, 2025.

Curialle, an All-Star selection his first year in the league, went 12-21 in five games this week, with four doubles, two homeruns, six RBI and five runs scored.

The former UCLA Bruin is hitting .304 this season with a team-best 19 doubles as well as eight homeruns and 43 RBI.

The Canaries (34-28) have won eight of their last nine games and open a six-game roadtrip Tuesday night at Lake Country.







American Association Stories from July 27, 2026

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