Goldeyes Avoid Sweep at the Birdcage

Published on July 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday with an 11-3 loss to Winnipeg at the Birdcage.

The Goldeyes scored three times in the first inning and never trailed. They added two runs in the fifth inning and five more in the top of the seventh.

All three Sioux Falls runs came in the bottom of the seventh inning. TJ Racherbaumer smacked a two-out RBI double before Trevor Achenbach drilled a two-run homerun. Three consecutive two-out singles lead to another Winnipeg run in the top of the ninth.

Achenbach and Joe Vos each finished with two hits as the Birds dip to 31-28 overall. The Canaries open a three-game series with Gary SouthShore Friday at 7:05pm.







American Association Stories from July 23, 2026

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