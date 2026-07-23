2026 BeerFest Tickets - Available Until Sold Out

Published on July 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







You asked. We listened. BeerFest is back!

Join us Saturday, August 8, at Haymarket Park for an afternoon of unlimited samples from dozens of breweries featuring hundreds of beers and adult beverages. End the evening with free admission to the Saltdogs vs. Winnipeg game at 6:05.

Presented by Carbliss

TICKETS & MORE INFO

PERKS

FREE Saltdogs tickets: With your BeerFest tickets, receive free admission to the Aug 8 Saltdogs vs. Winnipeg game at 6:05.

Dog Dollars for VIP: - $10 voucher for food, drink, and beer

FREE BeerFest sampling mug: 5oz pours at every brewery tent

INFO Time: 3:30 for VIP and 5:00 for General Admission

Where: Haymarket Park

Available Tickets: 1,000 GA and 300 VIP

PRICING VIP Tickets - $48 Gates open at 3:30 PM. Limited availability

Standard Tickets - $28 Gates open at 5:00 PM. Price goes up to $37 the day of event

Saltdogs Ticket Holders - Eligible for a $10 discount on presale general admission BeerFest tickets or presale VIP BeerFest tickets. Call or email the Box Office to receive your discount: tickets@saltdogs.com / (402) 474-2255

Tickets typically sell quick. Grab yours today!

TICKETS & MORE INFO

FAQ

Can I Purchase Tickets at the Stadium on the day of BeerFest?

Yes, you can purchase a Standard BeerFest Ticket for $38 if any remain on the day of BeerFest (Sat. August 8). We only sell 1,000 tickets so the event doesn't become overcrowded. If presale Standard Tickets haven't reached 1,000, then day-of Standard Tickets can be purchased. VIP Tickets are NOT available for day of sale and must be purchased in advance.

Is this Event 21 and Up?

Yes, only persons 21 years or older with a valid ID can enter Haymarket Park BeerFest area. No exceptions.

Can I Bring My Pet?

No, pets will not be allowed into Haymarket Park or the BeerFest area for this event.

Can I Bring My Own Cup or Beer Mug?

No, you will receive a souvenir tasting glass when you enter Haymarket Park.

How Big Are the Servings?

Tastings are estimated to be 5 oz.

What Should I Bring to the Haymarket Park BeerFest?

Only credit cards are accepted throughout Haymarket Park. No outside drinks or food may be allowed in the Haymarket Park BeerFest grounds. Food will be available for purchase within the stadium.

Can I Bring a Bag?

Yes and no, please read our new stadium policies on what is allowed into the stadium.

When Does BeerFest End?

BeerFest continues during the Lincoln Saltdogs Home Game. You can move freely between the event and the rest of the stadium during BeerFest. BeerFest typically lasts until the 4th inning, depending on the pace of the baseball game and how much beer the breweries have remaining.

What Happens if it Rains?

The Haymarket Park BeerFest will take place rain or shine!







American Association Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.