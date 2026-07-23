Chalus Powers Woodchippers to Sweep of RailCats

Published on July 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, as the Woodchippers, infielder Aidan Byrne

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Kaedan Fischer) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, as the Woodchippers, infielder Aidan Byrne(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Kaedan Fischer)

FARGO - Eric Chalus provided seven-plus innings of two-run ball for the Fargo Woodchippers (31-27) as they won 4-3 to complete a four-game sweep of the Gary SouthShore RailCats (24-36) on Wednesday night in front of 3,221 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Over his season and career-high 7.2 innings of work, the Kent State alum allowed just four hits, earning the win. He struck out one batter and walked none. His 7.2-inning performance is the longest start of the season by a RedHawks pitcher.

Mason Pelio entered with no outs and the bases loaded in the ninth inning. He struck out the first batter, then coaxed a popout in foul territory. With two outs, Pelio forced soft contact that was easily caught by Brian Fuentes to end the game and pick up his third save of the season.

Juan Fernandez led the way at the plate for F-M, collecting three hits with a triple. Dillon Thomas collected two hits of his own with a walk and an RBI.

The Woodchippers and RailCats were tied at one through three innings after trading sacrifice flies. Fargo responded to a Gary SouthShore RBI double in the fourth inning with another sacrifice fly, tying the game at two.

Dillon Thomas drove in Juan Fernandez with an RBI single in the fifth to take the lead, then Jesus Lujano gave the Woodchippers a much-needed insurance run in the eighth.

Jon Beymer came on in relief with two outs in the eighth inning and promptly recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

The RedHawks have a day off on Thursday before heading to Winnipeg to take on the Goldeyes on Friday. They return to Newman Outdoor Field for a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 28. First pitch against the Lincoln Saltdogs on Tuesday is set for 7:02 p.m.

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