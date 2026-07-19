Chicago Completes Comeback to Salvage Series Finale over F-M

Published on July 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - Two more Jose Sermo home runs weren't enough for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (27-27), who dropped the series finale 9-6 to the Chicago Dogs (19-34) on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

Jose Sermo continued his hot streak, smashing two more home runs in a 2-for-4 day with four RBIs. He finished the series with six home runs and 15 RBIs.

Jose Sermo struck once again in the bottom of the sixth. With one runner on, he smoked a no-doubt, 104-mph shot to right field. It was his sixth home run of the series and home run number 164 in his AAPB career. He is now three back (two with another home run waiting for the completion of a previously suspended game) of active leader Jabari Henry.

Kyle Crigger started on the bump for the RedHawks, throwing 6.1 innings of three-run ball with four strikeouts. It was his sixth quality start in his last seven appearances.

Parker Harm pitched a third of an inning in relief. Mason Pelio earned the loss, allowing two unearned runs in 1.1 innings of work.

Brian Fuentes and Andy Nelson collected two hits for the RedHawks, with Fuentes and Jairus Richards both smacking a double.

Chicago broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third with back-to-back doubles from Giovanni DiGiacomo and Ethan Wilder. The RedHawks regained the lead in the fourth when Jose Sermo launched his first home run of the afternoon, a two-run shot over the wall in left field.

The lead would be extended in the fourth with a wild pitch scoring Brian Fuetnes. Aidan Byrne smacked a fielder's choice to shortstop Ethan Wilder, but Andy Nelson rounded second base hard and charged towards third. His mad scramble forced an errant throw from first base, allowing Nelson to score and bring the lead to three.

The Dogs finally broke through in the seventh inning. A collection of misplayed groundouts, walks, and timely singles allowed the Dogs to score seven in the inning, regaining the lead. They tacked on another run in the ninth thanks to a Chance Sisco home run off of Jon Beymer.

The RedHawks return to action on Monday night when they welcome the Gary SouthShore RailCats to town for a four-game set. First pitch on Monday night is set for 7:02 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.







American Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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