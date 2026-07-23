Saltdogs Unable to Hold Ninth Inning Lead

Published on July 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs first baseman Cam Dayton

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs first baseman Cam Dayton(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs were two outs away from snapping their losing streak, however, Sioux City's Alberto Osuna hit a three-run home run, and the Explorers came back to defeat Lincoln, 9-6, Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. With the loss, Lincoln dropped its sixth straight, and Sioux City claimed the first two games of the three-game series.

Sioux City (26-31) scored nine runs, with sixteen hits, committed one error, and left ten runners on base. Lincoln (25-33) plated six runs, off nine hits, had no errors, and left seven runners aboard. Wednesday night's game lasted three hours and twelve minutes and was played in front of 2,502 fans.

Lincoln grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Facing Sioux City starter Peniel Otano, Cam Phelts led off with a single and stole second. Two batters later, Jairo Pomares walked. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. Then, another wild pitch scored Phelts, making it 1-0, while Pomares moved to third. Then, Connor Bagnieski grounded out to first base, scoring Pomares, to make it 2-0.

The Explorers got on the board in the top of the second. Facing Lincoln starter Foster Pace, Alberto Osuna reached on a one-out double. Zane Denton singled. Then, Jackson Van De Brake singled, scoring Osuna, to make it 2-1.

In the top of the fourth, Sioux City grabbed its first lead of the night. Alberto Osuna walked. Then, Zane Denton singled, followed by a Jackson Van De Brake walk, to load the bases. The next batter, Dillon Tatum, hit a comebacker to the mound, where Pace forced Osuna out at home, for the first out. However, Austin Davis doubled, scoring Denton and Van De Brake, making it a 3-2 Sioux City lead. Then, Zac Vooletich hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Tatum, to make it a 4-2 Explorers advantage.

The Saltdogs responded immediately in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Connor Bagnieski singled. Then, Tanner O'Tremba doubled to the wall in center field, scoring Bagnieski, to make it 4-3. A wild pitch advanced O'Tremba to third. Cam Dayton was hit by a pitch. Then, Calyn Halvorson hit a soft dribbler to the left of the mound, that scored O'Tremba on the late throw home, to make it 4-4. Two batters later, Paul Myro IV singled, scoring Dayton, to put Lincoln back in front, 5-4.

Lincoln pushed the lead to two runs, in the bottom of the sixth. Facing reliever Anderson Bido, Calyn Halvorson led off with a single. Griffin Everitt laid down a sacrifice bunt, to get Halvorson to second. Then, Paul Myro IV singled to right, scoring Halvorson, to make it a 6-4 Saltdogs lead.

Sioux City cut the deficit in half in the top of the seventh. Facing reliever David Shaw, Braulio Vasquez hit a one-out, solo homerun to make the score 6-5.

The Saltdogs tried to close it out in the ninth, however, Sioux City's offense delivered. Facing reliever Tyler Stasiowski, Zac Vooletich drew a lead off walk. Henry George reached on a fielder's choice as Vooletich was forced out at second, for the first out. Then, Braulio Vasquez singled, to put runners at the corners. Vasquez stole second, to put runners at second and third. Then, D'Shawn Knowles singled, scoring George, to tie the game at 6-6. Knowles stole second. Then, Alberto Osuna hit a three-run home run, to right-center field, to give Sioux City a 9-6 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Sioux City closer Trey Morrill retired the Saltdogs in order, to end the game.

Sioux City starter Peniel Otano pitched 4.0 innings, giving up five runs, off four hits, struck out three, and walked one. Ryan Beaird worked 1.0 inning, struck out one, and walked one. Anderson Bido pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one run, off three hits. Nate Gercken threw 1.0 inning, giving up two hits, and struck out two. Kelvin Caceras (1-2) claimed the win, pitching 1.0 inning and struck out two. Trey Morrill (4) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Lincoln starting pitcher Foster Pace threw 5.0 innings, giving up four runs, off eight hits, struck out two, and walked two. Gabriel Jaramillo worked 1.0 inning, yielding one hit, and struck out two. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one run, off one hit, and struck out one. Zac McCleve worked 1.0 inning and surrendered one hit. Tyler Stasiowski (2-3) took the loss, pitching 0.2 innings, yielding four runs, off four hits, struck out one, and walked one. Jack Hill pitched 0.1 inning and gave up one hit.

Offensively for the Explorers, Austin Davis was 2-for-6 with two RBIs. Zac Vooletich was 2-for-3. Braulio Vasquez went 3-for-4 with an RBI. D'Shawn Knowles was 1-for-5 and drove in one run. Alberto Osuna was 2-for-4 with a three-run home run. Zane Denton was 3-for-5. Jackson Van De Brake was 2-for-3 with one run batted in.

For the Saltdogs, Cam Phelts was 2-for-5. Tanner O'Tremba was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Calyn Halvorson went 2-for-4 and drove in one run. Paul Myro IV was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.

The final game of the series is Thursday night. RHP Jacob Hughes (2-2, 6.21 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Nathan Mertens (1-0, 3.76 ERA) will be on the mound for Sioux City. The first pitch at Haymarket Park will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Thursday night's game is THIRSTY THURSDAY! sponsored by Pepsi Cola of Lincoln. Fans can get $2 OFF Draft Beers & Pepsi Fountain Sodas, plus purchase $4 Select Tall Boys. It is also the Strike Out Stroke 9 Innings of Winning Duck Drawing. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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