Saltdogs' Defense Steps up to Even Series with Railroaders

Published on July 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs on game night

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs on game night(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska- The Lincoln Saltdogs evened their three-game series with the Cleburne Railroaders at one game apiece after a 3-2 victory Saturday night, at Haymarket Park. Lincoln recorded two outfield assist double plays, plus threw out a would-be base stealer to end the game. Cam Dayton, in relief, earned his first win as a Saltdog, plus Lincoln native Jace Woita recorded his first professional hit, in the win.

Lincoln (27-34) scored three runs, off seven hits, with no errors and left seven runners on base. Cleburne (32-30) had two runs, with seven hits, no errors, and left five runners aboard. Saturday night's game lasted two hours and twenty-five minutes, was played in front of 3,023 fans, plus started with a game-time temperature at 100 degrees.

Cleburne started the scoring in the top of the first inning. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher, Alex Johnson, who was making his professional baseball debut, Brantley Bell reached on a two-out single. Then, Cody Thomas hit a high fly-ball to left field, which just cleared the top of the fence, for a two-run home run, to make it 2-0. The long ball by Thomas was his second in as many games.

The Saltdogs were able to fetch the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Railroaders starter Aaron Mishoulam, Paul Myro IV led off with a single, then stole second. Cam Phelts drew a walk. Then, the Saltdogs executed a double steal, to put runners at second and third with nobody out. The next batter, Nick Shumpert, singled, plating both Myro IV and Phelts to tie the score at 2-2. Shumpert stole second. Then, three batters later, Connor Bagnieski singled, scoring Shumpert, to make it a 3-2 Lincoln lead, which would turn out to be the final score.

There were three significant defensive plays for Lincoln that contributed to the win. In the top of the third, Cam Phelts caught a fly ball in center field and threw out Frankie Tostado, attempting to advance to third, for a double play. In the top of the eighth inning, with Lincoln ahead by one run, Tostado hit a fly ball down the left field line, which Jairo Pomares caught, then threw home, on one hop, and Griffin Everitt tagged out Caleb McNeely attempting to score, preserving the Saltdogs lead. Then, in the top of the ninth, with Mallex Smith at first base, and two outs, Smith attempted to steal second, however, Griffin Everitt threw out the would-be base stealer, to end the game.

Lincoln starter Alex Johnson pitched 3.0 innings, giving up two runs, off five hits, struck out three and walked two in his professional debut. Cam Denton (1-1) earned the win, in relief, pitching 3.0 innings, giving up one hit and struck out two. David Shaw threw 1.0 inning and struck out two batters. Gabriel Jaramillo pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit and walked one. Zac McCleve (4) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Cleburne starting pitcher Aaron Mishoulam (6-3) took the loss, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up three runs, off five hits, struck out eight and walked one. Connor Richardson pitched 2.0 innings, yielding two hits and struck out two.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Nick Shumpert was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Connor Bagnieski was 2-for-4 and drove in the eventual game-winning run, in the sixth inning.

For the Railroaders, Brantley Bell was 2-for-3. Cody Thomas was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run.

The rubber game of the three-game series is Sunday afternoon. RHP Cael Chatham (3-1, 7.13 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Ben Hampton (1-3, 4.29 ERA) will be on the mound for the Railroaders. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.