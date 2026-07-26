Seven-Straight Runs Push Explorers to Series-Opening Win

Published on July 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers' Dillon Tatum

(Sioux City Explorers) Sioux City Explorers' Dillon Tatum(Sioux City Explorers)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA - Sioux City (27-32) stormed back from an early deficit and used seven unanswered runs to take down Kansas City (36-24) by a final of 7-5 on Saturday night.

It was an effort that manager Steve Montgomery praised afterward, saying, "Great response by this group. Ryan Garcia has been good all year, but we went with our strengths."

Kansas City jumped ahead immediately in the first when Trevor Boone crushed a two - run homer to left.

Sioux City loaded the bases in the bottom half on two singles and a walk, but D'Shawn Knowles grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Monarchs added another in the third on a Saul Garza RBI double to make it 3-0.

The Explorers finally broke through in the fourth after stranding five runners across the first three innings.

Dillon Tatum unloaded on a three - run homer to right - center to tie the game, and Zac Vooletich followed with a ripped double down the left - field line to give Sioux City its first lead at 4-3.

Momentum carried into the fifth.

With the infield in, Knowles raced home on a groundball to make it 5-3. In the sixth, Austin Davis scored on a similar infield grounder to first, and Vooletich crossed the plate on a Braulio Vasquez double - play ball, stretching the lead to 7-3.

Kansas City tightened things in the seventh when Grant Richardson launched a two - run homer to left, cutting the deficit to 7-5, but that would be the end of the scoring.

Trey Morrill shut the door in the ninth, retiring the side in order for his fifth save of the season.

Sioux City finishes the three - game series against Kansas City with a doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m. KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all remaining games are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS or online at xsbaseball.com.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City is 4-3 against Kansas City this season.

-The X's stole seven bases tonight in the game.

-Austin Davis stole three bases and has 103 in his career.

-Zac Vooletich stole his 100th career base.

-Jackson Van De Brake reached base for the 20th straight game.

Dillon Tatum of the Sioux City Explorers celebrates a home run against

the Kansas City Monarchs on Saturday night July 25, 2026 at Lewis and

Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa in the Explorers' 7-5 win. (Credit Tim Tushla)

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV

By: Andrew Della Piana

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.