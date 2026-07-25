Postponed Game on 7/24

Published on July 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







Due to field conditions, tonight's game has been postponed.

A doubleheader will be played on Sunday, July 26, with the first game beginning at 1:30 p.m.

If you purchased tickets for tonight's game, they may be exchanged for tickets to any game of your choice.

We hope to see you soon in sunnier weather, X's fans! Thank you for your understanding and continued support.







American Association Stories from July 24, 2026

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