Hughes Shines as Saltdogs Snap Losing Streak

Published on July 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Jacob Hughes receives a Gatorade shower

(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Andersen Aubrey) Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Jacob Hughes receives a Gatorade shower(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Andersen Aubrey)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Jacob Hughes pitched seven shutout innings, Nick Shumpert had three hits while Tanner O'Tremba homered and the Lincoln Saltdogs shutout the Sioux City Explorers, 3-0, Thursday night at Haymarket Park. Lincoln salvaged the final game of the series with the Explorers, while recording their second shutout of the season, plus snapped their season-long six game losing streak.

Lincoln (26-33) scored three runs, off ten hits, committed no errors, and left eight runners on base. Sioux City (26-32) had no runs, with five hits, one error, and stranded five runners. The game lasted two hours and forty-five minutes and was played in front of 2.554 fans.

In the bottom of the fourth, Lincoln got on the board. Jairo Pomares led off the inning with a double, against Sioux City starter Nathan Mertens. Then, Connor Bagnieski singled. Three batters later, Calyn Halvorson poked a single to right field, scoring Pomares, to make it 1-0.

Lincoln doubled the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Facing reliever Kelvin Caceras, Cam Phelts led off with a walk, then stole second base. Two batters later, Phelts scored on a wild pitch, to make it 2-0.

The final tally came in the bottom of the eighth. Against relief pitcher Rob Hughes, Tanner O'Tremba hit a two-out solo home run to right field, to make it 3-0, which turned out to be the final score.

Saltdogs starting pitcher Jacob Hughes (3-2) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings giving up four hits, struck out seven and walked one. David Shaw pitched 1.1 innings, yielding one hit and struck out three. Zac McCleve (3) earned the save, pitching 0.2 innings and struck out one.

Sioux City starter Nathan Mertens (1-1) took the loss, throwing 5.1 innings, giving up one run, off nine hits and struck out seven. Tahnaj Thomas worked 0.2 innings, surrendered one hit, struck out one and walked one. Kelvin Caceras pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one run, struck out one and walked one. Rob Hughes pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one run, off one hit and struck out one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Nick Shumpert was 3-for-4. Cary Arbolida and Jairo Pomares were both 2-for-4. Tanner O'Tremba was 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Calyn Halvorson went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

For the Explorers, Zac Vooletich was 2-for-4.

Lincoln continues its six-game homestand by playing their only games this season versus the Cleburne Railroaders, in a three-game weekend series, beginning Friday night. RHP Graham Edwards (2-5, 8.19 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Scott Ellis (3-3, 4.14 ERA) will be on the mound for Cleburne. First pitch at Haymarket Park will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Friday night's game is FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAY! sponsored by Abante Marketing. It is also Breast Cancer Awareness Night. There will be a Jersey Auction to benefit the American Cancer Society. Plus, there will be Post-Game Fireworks sponsored by Pepsi Cola of Lincoln. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from July 24, 2026

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