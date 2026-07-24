Dogs Drop Series Finale

Published on July 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs lost the fourth and final game of their series against the Kane County Cougars, 8-2, at Impact Field on Thursday evening.

This game featured each team's premier pitchers going head-to-head. Chicago's Steven Lacey faced the Cougars' ace, Konnor Ash, in a rematch of the Chicago versus Kane County matchup on July 10, in whichAsh struck out a career-high 12 en route to a 1-0 Cougars victory. Lacey pitched 5 Ã¢..." innings, allowing four runs on 11 hits while striking out four. Ash was relieved after seven innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits while striking out five. Ash earned the win on Thursday.

Kane County got on the board first in the top of the first when Todd Lott drove in Matt Bottcher with an RBI single. Zane Spinn made it 3-0 with a two-run double that drove in Sam Dexter and Nick Dalesandro.

All-Star shortstop Ethan Wilder got the Dogs on the board in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single that drove in pinch runner Cooper Weiss. Chicago scored again in the bottom of the seventh to make it 4-2.

Dexter answered in the top of the eighth with an RBI double that scored Lott and Alex McGarry. Spinn followed with a two-run single that scored Dexter and Charles Mack to make it 8-2. Chicago was unable to respond, and Kane County secured the series victory three games to one.

Chicago will head to Oconomowoc, WI to take on the Lake County Dockhounds on Friday, July 24. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







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