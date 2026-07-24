Explorers Return Home for an out of this World Weekend

Published on July 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers come home after winning two of three games over the Lincoln Saltdogs and are now looking to keep the momentum going against the first place Kansas City Monarchs. The weekend will feature an out-of-this-world list of promotions for the fans of Siouxland.

Explorers Opponent

The Kansas City Monarchs, July 24-26

FRIDAY, July 24 6:35 p.m.

FREE SHIRT FRIDAYS-Josh Landry T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, Presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game to meet Josh Landry for pictures and autographs!

FRIDAY NIGHT STEALS- Every time the X's cross the plate, one lucky fan will win $100 cash. The more runs we score, the more chances to win.

SATURDAY, July 25-6:05 p.m.

Star Wars Night AND Jersey Auction benefiting the Miracle League of Siouxland PLUS Team Photo Giveaway for the first 500 fans & a post-game Autograph Session with the team.

Following the Star Wars game, join us for a post-game concert on the party deck by Morgan Higman.

SUNDAY, July 26-4:05 p.m.

SUNDAY FUN DAY!!

MILITARY SUNDAYS- All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with valid ID, Presented by Liberty National Bank.

ICE CREAM SUNDAYS

KIDS RUN THE BASES-After the game, kids can enjoy running around the bases just like their favorite Explorer!

GRILL GIVEAWAY- Every Sunday Pilot Rock will give away a free grill to one lucky fan!

Following the series, the Explorers will be off on Monday, July 27 then begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday, July 28 at Gary SouthShore. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The team will face Gary SouthShore July 28 to July 30 then make their second stop on the road swing against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota. The Explorers return home Monday August 3 to begin a four game series with the Lake Country DockHounds as part of a seven game homestand.

Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







American Association Stories from July 24, 2026

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