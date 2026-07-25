Railroaders Smack Four Home Runs in Win over Saltdogs

Published on July 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs at bat

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs at bat(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Friday night, the Cleburne Railroaders defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs 10-5 at Haymarket Park. Four separate players homered for Cleburne, who took game one of the three-game weekend series. Jacob Morrow and Cam Phelts both had three hits for Lincoln, in the loss.

Cleburne (32-29) scored ten runs, with sixteen hits, committed no errors, and left seven runners on base. Lincoln (26-34) had five runs, with twelve hits, no errors, and stranded seven base runners. Friday night's game lasted three hours and three minutes and was played in front of 5,022 fans.

The Railroaders started the scoring in the top of the first. Facing Lincoln starter Graham Edwards, Caleb McNeely led off with a single. Then, Frankie Tostado drew a walk. A double steal put the runners at second and third. Two batters later, Cody Thomas hit a three-run home run to make it a 3-0 Cleburne lead.

In the top of the third, Cleburne homered again. With one out, Brantley Bell hit a solo home run, to make it a 4-0 Railroaders advantage.

Lincoln got on the board in the bottom of the third. Jace Woita led off the inning by drawing a walk against Cleburne starter Scott Ellis. Then, Jacob Morrow singled. Cam Phelts laid down a bunt single, to load the bases. Two batters later, Jairo Pomares singled, scoring Woita, to make the score, 4-1.

The Saltdogs cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Calyn Halvorson tripled to center field. Then, Jace Woita grounded out to first, scoring Halvorson, to make it 4-2. Then, Jacob Morrow doubled. Cam Phelts followed with a single, scoring Morrow, to make it 4-3. However, that is as close as Lincoln would get on the night.

In the top of the fifth, Frankie Tostado hit a one-out solo home run to put Cleburne up 5-3.

The biggest inning for the Railroaders was the top of the seventh, when they sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs. Angel Mendoza led off the inning with a double. Two batters later Frankie Tostado singled, scoring Mendoza, to make it 6-3. Then, Brantley Bell singled. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought Tyler Stasiowski in to pitch. The next batter, Cody Thomas, singled, scoring Tostado, to make it 7-3. Then, Cole Foster hit a three-run home run to right field, to make it a 10-3 Cleburne lead.

Lincoln attempted to rally in the top of the ninth. Facing reliever Braydon Nelson, Jacob Morrow led off with a single. Then, Cam Phelts doubled. Two batters later, Jairo Pomares grounded out, scoring Morrow, to make it 10-4. Then, Cary Arbolida singled, scoring Phelts, to make it 10-5, however, the rally ended five runs short.

Cleburne starter Scott Ellis (5-3) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up three runs, off nine hits, struck out three and walked two. Braydon Nelson pitched 2.2 innings, yielding two runs, off three hits and struck out two. Davis Smith pitched 0.1 inning, striking out one and walking one.

Saltdogs starting pitcher Graham Edwards (2-6) took the loss, throwing 6.1 innings, giving up eight runs, off eleven hits, struck out five and walked one. Tyler Stasiowski pitched 0.2 innings, surrendering two runs, off three hits and struck out one. Jack Hill threw 1.0 inning, struck out one and walked one. Trey Jones pitched 1.0 inning and gave up two hits.

Offensively for the Railroaders, Frankie Tostado was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBIs. Brantley Bell went 3-for-5 with a solo home run. Cody Thomas was 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and four runs batted in. Cole Foster was 2-for-5 with a three-run home run. Mallex Smith was 3-for-5.

For Lincoln, Cam Phelts was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Jairo Pomares was 2-for-5 and drove in two runs. Cary Arbolida went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Jace Woita was 0-for-3 and knocked in a run. Jacob Morrow was 3-for-4.

Game two of the weekend series is Saturday night. RHP Alex Johnson will make his professional baseball debut and pitch for Lincoln. RHP Aaron Mishoulam (6-2, 3.12 ERA) will be on the mound for the Railroaders. First pitch will be 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Saturday's game is the Christmas in July Saltdogs Socks Giveaway sponsored by Schaefer's. Plus, fans may purchase $4 Select Tall Boys. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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