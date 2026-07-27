Wright Named Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The American Association has named Sioux City Explorers right - hander Jarod Wright the Carbliss Pitcher of the Week for the week ending July 26.

Wright earned the honor after delivering two standout outings, beginning with six scoreless innings in his first professional start since 2020 on Wednesday, July 21 against the Lincoln Saltdogs. He followed that performance with 5.2 innings, allowing just one run on five hits, to pick up another win on Sunday, July 26 against the Kansas City Monarchs.

For the week, Wright went 2-0, pitching 11.2 innings and yielding just one earned run on six hits with nine strikeouts, holding opponents to a .158 average.

The Memphis, Tennessee native arrived in Sioux City just before the All - Star break and has made an immediate impact.

Most recently, Wright pitched for Southern Maryland in 2025, continuing a professional career that now spans 123 appearances, an 10-11 record, and a 4.40 ERA across stops with Myrtle Beach, South Bend, and Tennessee in the Chicago Cubs organization.

Wright became the second Pitcher of the Week from the Explorers this season, following Peniel Otaño, who earned the honor for the week ending June 14.

The Explorers begin a six - game road trip on Tuesday against Gary SouthShore at 6:45 p.m. The game will air on radio on KSCJ and can be seen on video stream at AABASEBALL.TV. Tickets for all remaining games are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS or online at xsbaseball.com.







American Association Stories from July 27, 2026

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