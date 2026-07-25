Weather Postpones Series Opener with Kansas City

Published on July 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers were set to play game one of a three-game series tonight against the Kansas City Monarchs at Lewis and Clark Park, but weather has forced the postponement of the contest. The schedule will also have a slight adjustment.

The teams will play game one of the series on Saturday, July 25 as a single game with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. The series will continue with two seven-inning games on Sunday, July 26 as part of a doubleheader. The first game on Sunday will start at 1:30 p.m. with the second game to follow approximately 30 minutes following the completion of the first game.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any future Sioux City Explorers game. Saturday night is Star Wars night at Lewis and Clark Park with the team wearing Star Wars themed jerseys. The Explorers will auction off the jerseys all weekend, with the proceeds benefiting the Miracle League of Siouxland. In addition, Saturday night will include a Team Photo Giveaway for the first 500 fans with a post-game autograph session. The night continues with a post-game concert on the party deck by Morgan Higman.

Game time on Saturday at Security National Bank Field at Lewis and Clark Park is set for 6:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 5:00 p.m.The game will air on radio on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM with pregame coverage beginning at 5:35 p.m. For the first time this season, the game will be broadcast over the air on KTIV in Sioux City. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.







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