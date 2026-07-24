Explorers Add Kresser

Published on July 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the team has signed former University if West Virginia Mountaineer and Iowa native Brodie Kresser and that he will make his professional debut tonight for the X's.

Brodie Kresser lands in Sioux City after a standout collegiate career at West Virginia. A native of Jesup, Iowa, Kresser spent two seasons at Des Moines Area Community College before transferring to Morgantown, where he became one of the Mountaineers' most dependable infielders over the past three seasons.

Kresser started 55 of 56 games in 2026, batting .295 with two home runs, 34 RBI, 39 runs scored, and six stolen bases. He delivered several memorable performances throughout the season, including a walk-off grand slam against Columbia and a 6-for-11 series with four RBI in a sweep of Kansas State. During the postseason, Kresser scored the game-winning run in the 10th inning of the NCAA Regional Final against Kentucky, went 4-for-7 with two RBI and six runs scored in the Super Regional against Cal Poly, and caught the final out of West Virginia's first-ever College World Series victory against Troy.

West Virginia enjoyed the best season in program history in 2026, advancing to the College World Series for the first time in school history. As a senior in 2025, Kresser started all 59 games, primarily at shortstop, batting .278 with three home runs while ranking third on the team with 41 RBI and leading the Mountaineers with 50 runs scored. He was named to the NCAA Clemson Regional All-Tournament Team. Kresser put together a 9-for-14 series at Queens, drove in four runs against Kennesaw State one day after suffering a broken nose, and had a four-hit performance against Clemson in the NCAA Regional.

Kresser became a regular in the West Virginia lineup in 2024, appearing in 47 games with 42 starts. He hit .278 with four home runs, 24 RBI, seven doubles, one triple, and a team-leading 12 stolen bases.

Before arriving at West Virginia, Kresser starred for two seasons at Des Moines Area Community College. In 109 career games, he batted .339 with 14 home runs, 87 RBI, 30 doubles, and 22 stolen bases while earning 2022 NJCAA Region XI All-Region Second Team honors.

A graduate of Jesup High School, Kresser was a four-time First Team All-Conference selection, the 2022 First Team All-State honoree, a 2021 Third Team All-State selection, and Conference Player of the Year.

The Explorers will begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs tonight at Security National Bank Field at Lewis and Clark Park. Game time is set for 6:35 p.m. with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The game will air o n KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from July 24, 2026

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