Lynch Leads Goldeyes Past Canaries

Published on July 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Max Murphy at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Ben Helland/Sioux Falls Canaries) Max Murphy at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Ben Helland/Sioux Falls Canaries)

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (27-30) avoided a series sweep with an 11-3 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium Thursday evening.

Winnipeg struck for three runs in the top of the first inning. Shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder doubled to lead off the ballgame and scored on centre fielder Noah Marcelo's line drive to centre, making it 1-0. Red-hot third baseman Keshawn Lynch followed with a double off the left-field wall that brought in Marcelo. Two batters later, right fielder Max Murphy plated Lynch with a ground-rule double to right to extend the lead to 3-0.

There was no further scoring until the top of the fifth, when Lynch singled up the middle to bring in second baseman Adam Hall and make the score 4-0. Later in the inning, left fielder Roby Enríquez singled through the right side of the infield to drive in first baseman Raphaël Pelletier, making it 5-0.

The Goldeyes broke the game open with five runs in the seventh. Enríquez hit a two-out, two-run home run to right field with Murphy aboard to make it 7-0. Didder then scored on Marcelo's infield single. Designated hitter Ramón Bramasco came home on Hall's fielder's choice before Lynch once again delivered a base hit to centre that brought in Marcelo, giving Winnipeg a ten-run lead.

Sioux Falls (31-28) finally got to Goldeyes starter Luke Boyd in the bottom of the inning. With two out, catcher TJ Racherbaumer doubled down the right-field line to drive in designated hitter Jabari Henry. Third baseman Trevor Achenbach then hit a two-run home run to left field to reduce the Goldeyes' lead to 10-3.

In the top of the ninth, Lynch lined a single to centre that scored Marcelo with the game's final run.

Lynch went five-for-six with four runs batted in. His .347 batting average ranks second in the American Association. Marcelo collected three hits, stole a base, and scored three times, while Murphy went three-for-five with an RBI. Enríquez also recorded three hits and drove in three runs.

Boyd (W, 6-3) exited after seven strong innings, having allowed three runs on five hits. He struck out three batters. Eli Saul pitched a scoreless eighth, and Derrick Cherry worked the ninth, striking out the side. Winnipeg's pitchers did not issue a walk.

Dylan Kirkeby (L, 3-2) started for the Canaries and went 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs on eight hits, walked three, and struck out one.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday at 7:00 p.m. to host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the opener of a three-game weekend series. Kevin Vaupel (2-4, 6.35 ERA) will take the mound for Winnipeg. Fargo-Moorhead is expected to counter with fellow southpaw Matt Walker (1-1, 5.19 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The promotional schedule for the weekend features a Jamaica Trip Giveaway and postgame fireworks Friday, Christmas in July Saturday, and Family Fun Day Sunday.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story



Max Murphy at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Ben Helland/Sioux Falls Canaries)







American Association Stories from July 24, 2026

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