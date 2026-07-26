Winnipeg Survives Late RedHawks Rally

Published on July 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Roby Enriquez of the Winnipeg Goldeyes circles the bases

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Nick Kuhlman) Roby Enriquez of the Winnipeg Goldeyes circles the bases(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Nick Kuhlman)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (28-31) built an early lead, then held off a late Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks rally to earn a 7-5 victory Saturday evening at Blue Cross Park.

Fargo-Moorhead (32-28) struck first, with first baseman José Sermo lifting a sacrifice fly to centre field in the top of the first inning. Catcher Juan Fernández scored on the play to make it 1-0.

Winnipeg responded in the bottom of the inning when third baseman Ramón Bramasco lined a single to left that drove in left fielder Adam Hall and second baseman Keshawn Lynch, giving the Goldeyes a 2-1 lead. The next batter, catcher Raphaël Pelletier, brought centre fielder Noah Marcelo home with a base hit to right to make it 3-1.

There was no further scoring until the bottom of the fourth, when Goldeyes shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder crushed a two-out, three-run home run to left field to extend the lead to 6-1. Designated hitter Jiandido Tromp and right fielder Max Murphy also scored on what was Didder's team-leading 13th round-tripper of the season.

The RedHawks got one run back in the fifth. Right fielder Denver Blinn singled to centre field, scoring shortstop Aidan Byrne and trimming Winnipeg's lead to 6-2.

Goldeyes first baseman Roby Enríquez led off the seventh inning with a home run to left-centre field, giving the home side a 7-2 advantage.

Fargo-Moorhead rallied in the top of the ninth. First, Fernández hit a two-run single to centre that drove in left fielder Andy Nelson and Byrne. Sermo then plated Fernández with a two-out double down the right-field line to make it 7-5. Third baseman Matt Kroon represented the potential tying run, but he flied out to centre field to end the ballgame.

Ryo Kohigashi (W, 5-2) started for Winnipeg and worked six innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked five. Quinn Waterhouse, Eli Saul, and Derrick Cherry each pitched an inning in relief.

Kyle Crigger (L, 4-4) allowed six runs on ten hits over six innings for the RedHawks. He struck out seven and walked two.

The rubber match is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The Goldeyes will send veteran left-hander Mitchell Lambson (3-5, 7.36 ERA) to the mound, while southpaw Patrick Wicklander (2-2, 6.75 ERA) is scheduled to start for Fargo-Moorhead.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from July 26, 2026

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