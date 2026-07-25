Late Goldeyes Push Comes up Short

Published on July 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Adam Hall at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Cameron Nostedt) Adam Hall at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Cameron Nostedt)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (32-27) nearly squandered a late four-run lead but held on to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 5-4 Friday evening at Blue Cross Park.

Fargo-Moorhead wasted no time opening the scoring. Just four batters into the ballgame, third baseman Matt Kroon singled through the left side of the infield, driving in catcher Juan Fernández to make it 1-0. First baseman Tripp Clark followed with a double to the gap in left-centre field that brought in centre fielder Dillon Thomas. Second baseman Brian Fuentes then hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Kroon, giving the RedHawks a 3-0 lead.

Winnipeg (27-31) cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning on a fielder's choice off the bat of centre fielder Noah Marcelo. First baseman Raphaël Pelletier scored on the play.

The RedHawks got that run back in the fourth when Thomas doubled down the right-field line to plate right fielder Denver Blinn, making it 4-1. They added another run in the top of the seventh on Kroon's sacrifice fly to left, which allowed designated hitter José Sermo to cross the plate.

The Goldeyes closed the gap in the bottom of the same inning. First, right fielder Roby Enríquez lined a single to right field that drove in second baseman Adam Hall. Third baseman Keshawn Lynch then trotted home after a balk was called on Fargo-Moorhead reliever Tyler Jandron, pulling Winnipeg to within two.

Pelletier led off the bottom of the eighth with a home run down the right-field line, his fourth of the season, closing the gap to 5-4. However, the Goldeyes got no closer.

Matt Walker (W, 2-3) went six innings and gave up one run on four hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked one. Jon Beymer (S, 1) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, facing the minimum.

Kevin Vaupel (L, 2-5) started for Winnipeg and lasted five innings. He allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking one. James Colyer, Willian Suárez, Quinn Waterhouse, and Arij Fransen followed out of the bullpen, combining to hold Fargo-Moorhead to one run on three hits over the final four innings.

Shortstop Ramón Bramasco had three hits, raising his batting average to .302. Lynch's double was his 15th of the season, giving him a share of the team lead with Ray-Patrick Didder. Lynch went two-for-four and saw his average climb to .351.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m., with left-hander Ryo Kohigashi (4-2, 2.90 ERA) scheduled to start for the Goldeyes. The RedHawks are expected to counter with right-hander Kyle Crigger (4-3, 4.20 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The promotional schedule for the remainder of the weekend includes Christmas in July on Saturday and Sunday Family Fun Day.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from July 25, 2026

Late Goldeyes Push Comes up Short - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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