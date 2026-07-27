Late Run Lifts Goldeyes over RedHawks

Published on July 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Max Murphy at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Gage Horobetz) Max Murphy at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Gage Horobetz)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (29-31) pushed across the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning, then slammed the door on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to secure a thrilling 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Blue Cross Park.

With the score tied 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Winnipeg right fielder Max Murphy ripped a comebacker off the leg of Fargo-Moorhead (32-29) reliever Mason Pelio. RedHawks shortstop Aidan Byrne was unable to field the deflection cleanly, allowing Goldeyes left fielder Roby Enríquez to race home from third with the go-ahead run.

Fargo-Moorhead threatened to tie the game in the top of the ninth, putting runners at first and third with one out. Left fielder Andy Nelson then dropped a bunt down the first-base line, but Winnipeg first baseman Kevin García made a perfect flip to catcher Raphaël Pelletier, who tagged RedHawks catcher Tripp Clark just before he reached the plate. Byrne followed with a chopper toward the third-base side of the mound, which Winnipeg third baseman Ramón Bramasco barehanded before firing to García at first to end the ballgame.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Enríquez lifted a sacrifice fly to centre field, allowing Keshawn Lynch to score.

Clark gave Fargo-Moorhead a 2-1 lead in the fourth with a two-run home run to right field with third baseman Matt Kroon aboard. Centre fielder Dillon Thomas then led off the sixth with a solo home run to right, extending the RedHawks' advantage to 3-1.

Winnipeg pulled to within one in the bottom of the sixth when Bramasco grounded a single to right that scored centre fielder Noah Marcelo. Later in the inning, García singled up the middle to bring Bramasco home and tie the game 3-3.

Willian Suárez (W, 3-0) picked up the win in relief of starter Mitchell Lambson. Suárez worked 2 2/3 hitless innings, striking out three and walking one. Lambson went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits while striking out five and walking two. Eli Saul (S, 2) worked a scoreless ninth, surrendering two hits.

Patrick Wicklander started for Fargo-Moorhead and exited after five innings. He allowed three runs- two earned- on four hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked three. Pelio (L, 2-5) was the third reliever used by the RedHawks.

The victory was the Goldeyes' 800th since joining the American Association in 2011 and the 1,669th since the club's inaugural season in 1994.

The team now heads to Kansas City, Kansas, for a three-game series against the West Division-leading Kansas City Monarchs that begins Monday at 6:35 p.m. James Bradwell (0-2, 14.11 ERA) is scheduled to start for Winnipeg, while Kansas City has yet to announce its starter for the series opener.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, July 31 at 7:00 p.m. to begin a seven-game homestand with the first of three games against the Lincoln Saltdogs. That evening, the club will play as its alternate identity, the Manitoba Mosquitoes!

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from July 27, 2026

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