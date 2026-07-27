Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report

by Dan Krieger

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)







BASEBALL

Minor League Baseball: Of the 120 affiliated teams in Minor League Baseball, 87 teams are participating in the eighth annual Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup) program in which teams assume alternate identities for various games throughout the season to celebrate their region's Latino and Hispanic fan base. Two teams joined for the first time in 2026 and five teams changed their Copa identities. Teams joining the program include the Triple-A International League's Charlotte Knights as the Guacamayas de Charlotte (macaws) and the Double-A Southern League's Columbus Clingstones as the Refrescos de Fuente (fountain drinks). Teams changing their Copa de la Diversión names include the Triple-A Pacific Coast League's El Paso Chihuahuas to the El Paso Matachines (ceremonial dancers); the Single-A Carolina League's Fayetteville Woodpeckers to the Frijoles de Saltarines (jumping beans); the Carolina League's Hill City Howlers to the Luchadores Voladores de Hill City (high-flying wrestlers); the High-A South Atlantic League's Hub City Spartanburgers to the Gusanos de Mexcal del 'Burg (mexcal worms); and the Double-A Texas League's Northwest Arkansas Naturals to the Las Bicicletas del Noroeste de Arkansas (bicyclists). A panel of industry experts and civic leaders judge the ballpark experiences for the teams' Copa games during the season and select an annual champion. The Copa de la Diversión started in 2017 with only four participating teams.

American Association: After playing a three-game homestand (July 7-9) as the Wisconsin Dive Bars, which honored the local drinking establishments known as "dive bars" that are part of Wisconsin's culture, the American Association's Lake Country DockHounds (Oconomowoc, WI) took the Wisconsin Dive Bars on the road for a game this week and the team will play under that alternate identity for the second game of the five remaining road trips.

Eastern League: The Binghamton (NY) Rumble Ponies of the Double-A Eastern League played a series this weekend as the Binghamton Creatures to honor Binghamton native Rod Serling, creator of the "Twilight Zone" television series that featured a 1961 episode with a Martian.

BASKETBALL

Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional: Mexico's top professional men's basketball league known as the LNBP started its 2026 season this week and again has 14 teams aligned in a single-table format. There was one team change from last season as the Halcones de Xalapa-Veracruz will sit out this season while the Lobos de Puebla return after playing as the Puebla-based Lobos Plateados de la BUAP in the LNBP's 2024 season. Each team will play a 28-game schedule through October 7, 2026, followed by playoffs.

National Basketball Association: Bids are due on July 22 for groups interested in the NBA's Las Vegas expansion team that the league wants to start playing in the 2028-29 season. There are at least five interested groups and one has trademarked the Las Vegas Jacks and LV Jacks as a possible team name and plans to build a new arena for the team. Another interested group is the owner of the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights. A fairly new entry is Nancy Walton Laurie, a Walmart heiress, and her husband Bill Laurie who were unsuccessful in a few previous attempts to purchase an NBA team. .

FOOTBALL

United Football League: The UFL has indicated it would like to move the Birmingham Stallions from its home field at the 47,000-seat Protective Stadium to a smaller venue due to the stadium's size and low attendance. This has fueled speculation the Stallions could be moved to another market before the 2027 season. The league considered relocating the Stallions out of Birmingham prior to the 2026 season but the team remained, even though a season ticket drive did not meet its goal of 5,000. The UFL plans to grow to 10 teams by 2028 and 16 teams by 2034.

Major League Football: The proposed professional fall-season MLF, not to be confused with another league by that name that failed to get off the ground from 2016 to 2022, has been trying to get off the ground since 2020 and recently announced its proposed fall 2026 start has been pushed back to 2027. The MLF lists 30 markets, which are aligned in 15-team Eastern and Western conferences, each with 5-team North, South and Central divisions. Over the past few months, via the YouTube "Building It" videos, the MLF announced 20 of the 30 team names that include the Connecticut Forge, West Virginia Blasters, Portland (OR) Rapids, Louisiana Bugs, North Carolina Aviators, Montana Stampede, Alabama Bobcats, Orlando Burn (was Florida Burn), Wyoming Wranglers, Virginia Colonials, Oakland Beam, Arkansas Blades, North Dakota Harvesters, St. Louis Hops, Georgia Generals (Savannah), San Diego Surge, Sacramento Rush, Kentucky Sprints, Oklahoma Bison and South Carolina Brigade. Some of these names, such as those for Louisiana, Kentucky and South Carolina, are being considered for a possible change.

HOCKEY

Federal Prospects Hockey League: The FPHL announced its new Baton Rouge team, which replaces the Baton Rouge Zydeco team that folded after the 2025-26 season, will be called the Baton Rouge Kingfish. A former team called the Baton Rouge Kingfish played seven seasons (1996-2003) in the East Coast Hockey League that has since been renamed the ECHL. The FPHL also announced the 2026-27 season schedule will feature 17 teams each playing 56 games from October 8, 2026, through April 17, 2027. The league had 14 teams last season but lost 4 teams and added 7 new teams. The Baton Rouge Zydeco and Biloxi Breakers folded while the Athens (GA) Rock Lobsters and Pee Dee IceCats (Florence, SC) left to join the SPHL. The league added the Baton Rouge Kingfish, Minnesota Northern Lights (Thief River Falls), Mid-South Monarchs (Southaven, MS), Fresno Falcons, Stockton Thunder, the yet-to-be-name Oceanside (CA) team, and the Motor City Rockers, who return now based in Wyandotte (MI) after sitting out last season. The league's two-division (Empire and Continental) alignment is replaced by an Eastern Conference with a four-team Atlantic Division and a four-team Great Lakes Division, and a Western Conference with a four-team Delta Division and a five-team Frontier Division.

North American 3 Hockey League: The Tier-III junior-level NA3HL announced its 2026-27 schedule will again feature 38 teams aligned in six regional divisions (Central, East, Frontier, South, Southeast and West) and each team will play 47 games from September 4, 2026, through March 14, 2027. The league had 38 teams last season but lost 4 teams called the Binghamton (NY) Buzz, Maine Nordiques (Auburn), Carolina Rage (Greer, SC) and El Paso Rhinos, and added 4 new teams called the Garden State Gamblers (Brick, NJ), Oklahoma City Warriors, Fox Cities Forge (Appleton, WI) and Phoenix Inferno. Other changes include the Bayou State Rougarou moving from Monroe (LA) to Shreveport (LA), the Mason City (IA) Bulls becoming the North Iowa Bulls, and the Minnesota Moose (Blaine) becoming the Minnesota Vulcans.

North American Hockey League: The Tier-II junior-level NAHL recently announced its 2026-27 season schedule will feature 36 teams in five regional divisions (Central, East, South, Midwest and Mountain) with each team playing 59 games from September 11, 2026, through April 17, 2027. The league had 34 teams in 4 divisions last season but lost the Maine Nordiques (Auburn) and Rochester (NY) Jr. Americans. A new five-team Mountain Division includes four new teams: the Grand Junction (CO) River Hawks, Idaho Falls Spud Kings, and Ogden (UT) Mustangs from last season's National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) and the expansion Billings (MT) Cattle Punchers. The fifth Mountain Division team called the Pueblo (CO) Peppers is a relocation of the NAHL's Chippewa Falls (WI) Steel that was sold to the Pueblo Bulls from last season's NCDC and relocated under a new name. Also, the North Iowa Bulls (Mason City) moved to Richmond (TX) to become the Houston Bulls.

Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League: The Greater Sudbury Cubs of the Junior-A NOJHL, which is one of nine Junior-A leagues in the Canadian Junior Hockey League, announced the team is forfeiting its franchise because the overall cost of operating in the league has become unsustainable. The NOJHL operated with 11 teams last season and had already announced a 12-team 2026-27 schedule with the return of the Elliot Lake Vikings, who sat out last season for arena renovations. The league is back to 11 teams for the 2026-27 season with the departure of the Cubs. The Cubs' owner stated the team is exploring other leagues for the team's future.

National Hockey League: The 32-team NHL recently announced its 2026-27 season will feature each team playing an 84-game schedule, up from 82 games, from September 29, 2026, through April 10, 2027. The teams and league alignment will remain the same as last season.

SOCCER

Liga MX: The top men's Mexican soccer league called the Liga MX started the Apertura phase, or opening phase, of the two-part 2026-27 Apertura-Clausura season last weekend and again has 18 teams aligned in a single-table format. Each team will play 17 games through November 22, 2026, in the first part of the season. There was one team change as the Club Atlante, now based in Mexico City, moved up from the second division Liga de Expansión MX after purchasing the Liga MX rights of the Mazatlan FC, which has been dissolved. The Liga MX announced in April 2026 that is was separating from the governing body of Mexican soccer called the FMF (Federación Mexicana de Fútbol) and will now play as an independent league.

Liga de Expansión MX: Mexico's second division men's professional soccer league known as the Liga de Expansión started the Apertura phase, or opening phase, of the two-part Apertura-Clausura season this weekend with 16 teams in a single-table format and each team playing a 15-game schedule through November 1, 2026. Of the 15 teams from last season, the league lost two teams as the Atlante Futbol Club left to join the top-level Liga MX after the purchase of that league's Mazatlan FC, while the Club Deportivo Irapuato, a 2025-26 guest team, dropped out and will operate a third-level team in the Liga Premier de Mexico. The Liga de Expansión added three teams that include the Alacranes de Durango from last season's Liga Premier; the Cruz Azul Hidalgo, which is an affiliate of the Mexico City-based Cruz Azul in the Liga MX; and the Piratas de Veracruz, which purchased the Liga de Expansión rights of Celaya FC that played in last season's Liga Premier. Also, the Tampico-Madero Jaiba Brava, which played as a guest team in the Liga de Expansión last season, will become a permanent member after purchasing the rights to the league's dormant Cimarrones de Sonora.

Major Arena Soccer League Women: The MASLW announced a team called the Indy Nights (Indianapolis) has been added for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

United Soccer League: The group called Space Coast Pro Soccer has filed building permit applications with the city of Melbourne (FL) for a proposed 8,000-seat soccer-specific stadium that hopes to become home to a USL men's team in either the Division-II professional USL Championship or the Division-III professional USL League One. The group has obtained rights to a USL franchise with plans to have a team start in March 2028. A women's pro team would be added at a later date.

OTHER

Major League Cricket: The men's professional MLC completed its fourth season last weekend with the same six teams as last season and each team playing ten matches from June 18 through July 12, 2026, followed by playoffs. The 2026 regular season featured a total of 30 matches held in Oakland (CA), Grand Prairie (TX) and Pomona (CA). Teams included the Texas Super Kings (Dallas), San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Seattle Orcas, Washington (DC) Freedom, and MI New York operated by the Mumbai Indians club. The affiliated Minor League Cricket plans to start its 2026 season next month.

World Team Tennis: The mixed-gender professional World Team Tennis, previously listed as the World TeamTennis, announced its return in December 2026 will feature three city-based teams in Toronto, New York (Brooklyn) and the Miami area (Sunrise). The league's 2026 season will include six events with each team playing two home matches and two away matches. The league has not played since a two-week 2021 season was held near Palm Springs (CA) with five teams.

Dan Krieger is the creator of the Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report, which has been tracking the changes in the sports world's leagues, teams, and nicknames since April 2007.







United Football League Stories from July 27, 2026

Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger

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