Fetch Some Fun at Blue Cross Park

Published on July 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - LCTaylor Licenced Insolvency Trustees is pleased to present the Winnipeg Goldeyes' eighth annual Bark in the Park game at Blue Cross Park Saturday, August 15 at 6:00 p.m., when the Goldeyes take on the Sioux City Explorers.

Bark in the Park is a special dog-friendly baseball game where fans are invited to bring their four-legged friends along to enjoy a Goldeyes game. Goldeyes players will wear special Pet Pic jerseys, which will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation.

"Bark in the Park continues to be a Goldeyes fan favourite and is always one of the most enjoyable and unique events on our promotional calendar," said Winnipeg Goldeyes Director of Sales & Marketing Dan Chase. "It gives fans an opportunity to enjoy a game at Blue Cross Park with their dogs while also supporting an important local organization. Once again this year, fans can help the Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter by purchasing 50/50 tickets at the game or online at Goldeyes.com. We're proud to use this event to celebrate our four-legged fans and contribute to the shelter's valuable work in our community."

"We're incredibly grateful to once again partner with the Winnipeg Goldeyes for Bark in the Park," said Carla Martinelli Irvine, Founder and Executive Director of the Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter. "Events like this not only bring our community together but also make a meaningful difference for animals that need our help the most. Every ticket, every attendee, and every show of support helps us provide lifesaving care to homeless, abandoned, and vulnerable animals. We sincerely thank the Winnipeg Goldeyes and everyone who participates in Bark in the Park for helping us give so many deserving animals a second chance."

Doggos and puppers will need a ticket, too. Advance Bark in the Park Ticket Packages, which include a seat for one dog and one owner are on sale now for $18 or $28 per package, plus fees and taxes.

Additional advance tickets for humans are available for $21.50 for Baseline Seats or $29.50 for Dugout Seats, plus fees and taxes.

During the event, dogs and their owners can enjoy a variety of dog-themed entertainment, giveaways, and pet-related fun, with plenty of treats for furry fans. The owners of the first 500 dogs through the gates will receive a complimentary treat bag courtesy of Petland and event sponsors.

Bark in the Park will feature several fun-filled promotions, including a pre-game, on-field Pooch Parade beginning promptly at 5:30 p.m. Other promotions include the Paw-Paw-Razzi Photo Wall, Pooch Smooch Cam, and 5th Inning Fetch.

Fans and their four-legged friends will enter Blue Cross Park through a special gate reserved just for them at the northeast end of the ballpark, near the playground. Designated Puppy Potty turf areas and watering holes will be available near the registration tents and behind the stands.

Thanks to the Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarians will be at the game to help ensure the comfort and safety of all pets.

"We are excited to sponsor Bark in the Park again this year," said Jillian Taylor-Mancusi, Chief Executive Officer of LCTaylor. "Our office's emotional support dog, Teddy, is especially excited to meet everyone at the game. As a local Licensed Insolvency Trustee working with people who are struggling with debt, we recognize how important it is to have affordable family entertainment opportunities in our community. We are delighted to partner with the Goldeyes and the Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter. Both organizations make a tremendous difference in our community."

NOTE: Anyone attending Bark in the Park with a dog must complete and submit the Bark in the Park Waiver and Guidelines Form at Goldeyes.com/Bark. Registration begins at 4:00 p.m. August 15, and the gates at Blue Cross Park open at 4:30 p.m.







American Association Stories from July 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.