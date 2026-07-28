Cougars Open Homestand with Series-Opening Win over Dogs

Published on July 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (31-30) opened a 10-game homestand on a winning note Friday night, defeating the Chicago Dogs (20-41) 3-2 at Northwestern Medicine Field behind a strong pitching performance and timely hitting.

Making just his second start with Kane County, TJ Sikkema (1-0) earned his first victory as a Cougar, allowing two runs over five innings while striking out five. The left-hander settled in after surrendering solo home runs to Giovanni DiGiacomo in the third and Tyreque Reed in the fourth, retiring six of his final seven batters.

The Cougars struck first in the second inning against Connor Lockwood (1-1). Charles Mack legged out a triple after a misplay in right field, and Sam Dexter followed with a sacrifice fly to center to give Kane County a 1-0 lead.

After the Dogs took a 2-1 advantage on Reed's solo homer, the Cougars answered immediately. Alex McGarry doubled with one out before leaving the game with an injury, and pinch-runner Spencer Rich scored on Nick Dalesandro's RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

Kane County took the lead for good in the fifth. Armond Upshaw and Josh Allen opened the inning with back-to-back singles before Todd Lott lined a two-out RBI single down the left-field line, scoring Upshaw to make it 3-2.

The Cougars' bullpen took over from there. Jordan Martinson struck out three over two scoreless innings, Art Warren worked a perfect eighth with two strikeouts, and Jake Gozzo overcame a ninth-inning error to record the final out by strikeout, earning 12th save, tying the league lead.

Kane County's pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts while limiting Chicago to two runs, as Dexter, Dalesandro, and Lott each drove in a run to help the Cougars take the opener of the four-game series.

The Cougars continue their four-game series with the Chicago Dogs tomorrow, Tuesday, July 28th at 6:30 PM at Northwestern Medicine Field. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from July 27, 2026

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