Dominant Dorminy Silences RailCat Bats

Published on July 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Thomas Dorminy worked a season-high eight innings on Friday as the Sioux Falls Canaries topped Gary SouthShore 4-1 at the Birdcage.

The RailCats struck first with a first inning RBI double but it was all Birds after that. Joe Vos singled with two outs in the second, stole two bases and scored on an error to tie the game.

Josh Rehwaldt smacked an RBI single in the bottom of the third to put the Canaries in front for good and Anthony Hall followed with a run-scoring base hit moments later.

The 3-1 Sioux Falls lead held until the eighth inning. Jabari Henry smacked a two-out double and pinch runner Anthony Sharkas scored on a single from Hall.

Charlie Hasty retired all three batters he faced in the top of the ninth to earn his eleventh save.

Hall finished with three hits while Dorminy (5-1) yielded one run on six hits and fanned five. The Canaries are now 32-28 and will look to clinch the series Saturday at 5:35pm.







American Association Stories from July 24, 2026

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