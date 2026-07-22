Canaries Ride the Long Ball to Fourth Consecutive Win

Published on July 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries hit three homeruns on Tuesday, topping Winnipeg 11-7 for their fourth consecutive victory.

The Goldeyes scored on a sacrifice groundout in the top of the first but Michael Curialle tied the game with a homerun in the bottom half.

Mike Hart gave the Birds a 2-1 lead with a solo shot in the third before Winnipeg responded with a two-run blast in the top of the fourth.

Sioux Falls, though, sent eleven batters to the plate in the home half and scored six runs to take the lead for good. Jabari Henry belted a two-run homer while Hart, Curialle, Anthony Hall and Grady Mee each added RBI singles.

The Goldeyes fought back with two runs in the top of the fifth and another in the seventh to get within 8-6 but Henry drilled a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh.

Each team scored in their half of the eighth; the Fish on a sacrifice flyout and the Birds on a Curialle double.

Curialle led the offense with four hits while Hall added three. Henry tallied four RBI for the contest. Chase Gearing tossed 5 1/3 innings to earn his fourth win. The Canaries (30-27) will look to clinch the three-game series Wednesday at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from July 21, 2026

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