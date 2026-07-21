Bar Hopping Through the American Association: Wisconsin Dive Bars Hit the Road

Published on July 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release









Lake Country DockHounds as the Wisconsin Dive Bars

(Lake Country DockHounds) Lake Country DockHounds as the Wisconsin Dive Bars(Lake Country DockHounds)

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds are taking Wisconsin pride beyond state lines.

For the first time in American Association history, a team will wear its alternate identity during road games as the DockHounds become the Wisconsin Dive Bars throughout the remainder of the 2026 season.

Beginning Wednesday, July 22, when the DockHounds travel to Franklin, Wisconsin, to face the Milwaukee Milkmen, the team will suit up as the Wisconsin Dive Bars during the second game of every remaining road series. The initiative marks a first for the league, bringing one of the DockHounds' most popular alternate identities to fans across the American Association.

What began as a celebration of Wisconsin's iconic neighborhood taverns has grown into one of the team's most recognizable brands. The Wisconsin Dive Bars identity pays tribute to the places where stories are shared, friendships are made and communities come together.

"Being able to showcase Wisconsin culture is what drove us to create the Wisconsin Dive Bars brand this season, and we're excited to share it with fans across the country and into Canada," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Lake Country DockHounds. "Corner bars have always been about making friends, unwinding after a long day and creating lasting memories. That's exactly what we want to share with the rest of the league and its fans. The Wisconsin Dive Bars are more than an alternate identity-they're a celebration of the people, traditions and hospitality that make our state special."

Fans throughout the league will have the opportunity to see the Wisconsin Dive Bars take the field on the following dates:

July 22 - at Milwaukee Milkmen (Franklin, Wis.)

August 1 - at Gary SouthShore RailCats

August 4 - at Sioux City Explorers

August 15 - at Chicago Dogs

August 22 - at Kane County Cougars

August 29 - at Winnipeg Goldeyes

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.