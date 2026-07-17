All-American Weekend & Christmas in July Weekend

Published on July 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD -The Fourth of July show goes on!

Our country's birthday celebration is not over yet. Not at The Birdcage for Sioux Falls Canaries games this weekend.

Break out and throw on those red, white, and blue tank tops, overalls, and shorts and come out to the ballgame for plenty of patriotic partying.

Friday's "America 250 Night" - with a phenomenal fireworks show after the game - and Saturday's "Military Appreciation Night" lead off a 9-game homestand for the Birds that starts on Friday, July 17 and ends on Sunday, July 26.

On Friday and Saturday, the Birds will sport special patriotic jerseys that fans can take home via online auction bidding. The Birdcage will be draped with American flag bunting. And as always on a Friday, enjoy a spectacular Fourth of July-worthy fireworks show after the game you won't want to miss.

Then, break out your red and green threads and ugly sweaters for "Christmas in July" next Friday and Saturday, July 24-25.

And get ready for back-to-back nights of BOBBLEHEADS honoring awesome Christmas movies:

Leg lamp bobblehead from "A Christmas Story" on July 24

Ebenezer Scrooge bobblehead from "A Christmas Carol" on July 25

In between the weekend games, there are plenty of dazzling deals all week long to help save money on tickets and concessions while the Birds and their merry band of entertainers and in-game amusement help provide your most fun memories you'll make with your family and friends all summer.

"Sunday Family Funday" gives fans two incredible value $60 options:

$60 Family Four Pack - 4 field box tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas

$60 all-inclusive Diamond Club wristbands that get you the best seats in the house behind home plate, an all-you-can-eat concession and drink menu

"$10 Tuesday" features special $10 tickets and $10 walking taco meals. Wednesday is "Waggin' Wednesday," when fans can bring their dogs to the game for free and enjoy $3 hot dogs.

This Tuesday and Wednesday brings a brand new deal - Birds Bites & Brews! - $40 gets you a party deck ticket, your choice of a hot dog or brat, and two beer tokens.

(All of these discounted ticket deals and packages are pre-sale only, meaning you need to purchase them online at tickets.sfcanaries.com)

"Throwback Thursdays" mean throwback beer prices - $5 domestics all night long! - throwback jerseys, and throwback music throughout the night.

A local hot spot and happy place of fun for families and friends of all ages make magnificent memories, The Birdcage is full of dopamine rushes - from the (staff-supervised) Kids Zone playground and bounce house area for little ones, to fresh and delicious ballpark food and a variety of cold beverages, to constant entertainment featuring upbeat music, hilarious videos, mascots and interactive fan games.

Plus, all ticket prices have been lowered and there are numerous ways to save on tickets, concessions and group seating - party decks, suites, and the hopping new "Perch Clubroom" where smaller groups can enjoy the all-inclusive indoor/outdoor perks of a suite.

For tickets and info, go to sfcanaries.com.







American Association Stories from July 17, 2026

All-American Weekend & Christmas in July Weekend - Sioux Falls Canaries

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