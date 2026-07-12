Canaries Dealt Third Consecutive Loss

Published on July 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Kansas City, KS - The Sioux Falls Canaries suffered a third consecutive loss on Saturday, falling to Kansas City 4-2 at Legends Field.

The Birds struck for a run in the top of the first inning. Mike Hart drew a walk, stole second base, reached third on a flyout and scored on a sacrifice groundout from Chase Engelhard.

Kansas City jumped in front with a pair of two-out, run-scoring singles in the third inning and scored twice more in the fourth.

The Canaries loaded the bases with one out in the top of the sixth and scored on a sacrifice fly from Scott Combs. Sioux Falls left runners at the corners in the seventh and did not have a baserunner the rest of the way.

Four different Canaries recorded a hit as the Birds dip to 26-26. They will end the first half of the season Sunday at 1:05pm.







American Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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