Hot Start Propels Canaries to Victory

Published on July 18, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries jumped out to an early lead Saturday night and never looked back, topping Lincoln 12-7 at the Birdcage.

The Birds sent ten batters to the plate in the second inning and scored five runs. Josh Rehwaldt homered to start the frame and Sioux Falls went on to load the bases with two outs. Joe Vos ripped a two-run base hit and Mike Hart and Jabari followed with RBI singles.

The Saltdogs got two runs back in the top of the third before the Canaries scored four times with two outs in the fourth. Hart doubled and crossed home plate on a Henry single. Rehwaldt followed with a base hit of his own and Michael Curialle blasted a three-run homer.

Lincoln scored on a passed ball in the fifth inning and an RBI double in the sixth but Vos led off the bottom of the sixth with a triple and came in to score on a Hart sacrifice flyout.

The Saltdogs fought back with two runs in the seventh inning before the Birds responded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Trevor Achenbach was hit by a pitch and scored on a Grady Mee triple. Mee later crossed home plate on a wild pitch. Lincoln got a two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth but it was too little, too late.

Curialle finished with three RBI while he, Vos, Hart, Henry and Rehwaldt each collected four hits. Thomas Dorminy fanned seven over 6 2/3 innings to improve to 4-1 on the season.

The Birds are now 28-27 and will look to sweep the series Sunday at 5:35pm.







American Association Stories from July 18, 2026

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