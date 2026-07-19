Big Sioux Falls Start Downs Saltdogs

Published on July 18, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs' Nick Shumpert

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs' Nick Shumpert(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota - The Sioux Falls Canaries scored five runs in the second and four in the fourth inning which led to a 12-7 decision over the Lincoln Saltdogs, Saturday, at Sioux Falls Stadium. Josh Rehwaldt homered in the second straight game and Michael Curialle hit a three-run home run for the Canaries. Lincoln was led by Nick Shumpert with two hits and two runs scored and two runs batted in.

Sioux Falls (28-27) scored twelve runs, off thirteen hits, committed no errors, and stranded three base runners. Lincoln (25-30) plated seven runs, off twelve hits, with no errors, and left seven runners on base. Saturday's game lasted two hours and forty minutes and was played in front of 2,281 fans.

Lincoln started Cam Dayton on the mound in a spot start. Original starter Foster Pace became sick overnight, forcing the recently acquired left-hander, Dayton, to take the mound. The Canaries got on the board in the bottom of the second, by sending ten batters to the plate, while scoring five runs. Josh Rehwaldt led off the inning with a solo home run to right field. Then, Michael Curialle singled. T.J. Racherbaumer drew a walk. Anthony Sharkas reached on a fielder's choice, as Curialle was forced out at third base. Two batters later, Grady Mee was hit by a pitch. Then Joe Vos doubled, scoring two runs. After a Mike Hart single, Jabari Henry hit a single to left field, to make it a 5-0 Sioux Falls lead.

The Saltdogs got two runs back in the top of the third. Facing Canaries' starting pitcher Thomas Dorminy, Griffin Everitt singled. Then, Paul Myro IV reached on a fielder's choice. The next batter, Cam Phelts, doubled into the left field corner, scoring Myro IV, to make it 5-1. Phelts stole third base. Then, Nick Shumpert hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Phelts, to make it 5-2.

Sioux Falls put together another big inning in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four runs. With two outs, Mike Hart doubled. Then, Jabari Henry singled, scoring Hart. Josh Rehwaldt singled. Then, Michael Curialle hit a three-run home run to right field, to make it 9-2.

In the top of the fifth, with one out, Griffin Everitt drew a walk. Then, Paul Myro IV singled. A passed ball scored Everitt to make it 9-3.

Lincoln added another run in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Cary Arbolida singled. Then, Tanner O'Tremba was hit by a pitch. The next batter, Calyn Halvorson, doubled, scoring Arbolida, to make it 9-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, Sioux Falls' Joe Vos led off with a triple. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Jeferson Figueroa. Mike Hart hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Vos, to make it 10-4.

The Saltdogs kept battling in the top of the seventh. Paul Myro IV led off with a double. Two batters later, Nick Shumpert singled, scoring Myro IV. Shumpert stole second. Two batters later, Jairo Pomares doubled, scoring Shumpert, to make it 10-6.

Sioux Falls added some insurance in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Lincoln reliever Tyler Stasiowski, Trevor Auchenbach led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, then stole second base. Grady Mee tripled off the wall in center field, scoring Auchenbach. Then, Mee scored on a wild pitch, to make it 12-6.

In the top of the ninth, facing Sioux Falls reliever Kody Dalen, Nick Shumpert reached on a two-out single. Then, Jake Hjelle was hit by a pitch. Jairo Pomares singled, scoring Shumpert. However, Dalen struck out Cary Arbolida, looking, to end the game.

Canaries starting pitcher Thomas Dorminy (4-1) earned the win, pitching 6.2 innings, giving up six runs, off nine hits, struck out seven and walked one. Kody Dalen pitched 2.1 innings, yielding one run, off three hits and struck out two.

Lincoln starter Cam Dayton (0-1) took the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up ten runs, off twelve hits, struck out four and walked one. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. Gabriel Jaramillo also pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. Tyler Stasiowski pitched 1.0 inning, giving up two runs, off one hit, and struck out one.

Offensively for Sioux Falls, Joe Vos was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Mike Hart and Jabari Henry both went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, each. Josh Rehwaldt was 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Michael Curialle was 2-for-4 with a three-run home run. Grady Mee went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

For the Saltdogs, Cam Phelts was 1-for-5 with an RBI. Nick Shumpert was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Jairo Pomares went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Calyn Halvorson was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Paul Myro IV was 2-for-4.

The final game of the series is Sunday afternoon. RHP Graham Edwards (2-4, 8.10 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Garrett Martin (1-3, 5.95 ERA) will be on the mound for Sioux Falls. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium will be 5:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

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