DockHounds Power Past Goldeyes in Opener

Published on July 18, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Reese Downs

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Reese Downs/Lake Country DockHounds) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Reese Downs(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Reese Downs/Lake Country DockHounds)

OCONOMOWOC, WI - Five home runs powered the Lake Country DockHounds (30-22) to a 6-0 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at DockHounds Ballpark Friday evening.

Right fielder Joshua Mears led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a home run to centre field to give Lake Country a 1-0 lead. It was Mears' league-leading 20th long ball of the season. Three batters later, designated hitter Peter Zimmermann hit a two-out, solo shot to right to make the score 2-0.

The home half of the sixth inning was eerily similar to the fourth. Catcher Mario Feliciano led off with a home run to right field to stretch the DockHounds' lead to 3-0 before centre fielder Jake Snider tagged a solo blast to right with two out to give Lake Country a four-run lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, left fielder Anthony García smacked a two-out, two-run homer to right field to make the score 6-0 for DockHounds, who lead the American Association with 90 four-baggers on the season.

Winnipeg (25-27), meanwhile, saw their modest four-game winning streak snapped. The Goldeyes managed just three singles but took advantage of eight bases on balls to load the bases on two occasions.

Lake Country starter Marc Davis (W, 1-2) went six innings. He gave up two hits, struck out three, and walked five.

Luke Boyd (L, 5-3) started for Winnipeg and also worked six innings. He allowed four runs on five hits while striking out two and walking three. Willian Suárez and Quinn Waterhouse appeared in relief.

The series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m. when the Goldeyes will send lefty Kevin Vaupel (2-3, 6.60 ERA) to the mound. The DockHounds are expected to counter with right-hander Jack Ben-Shoshan (3-0, 3.90 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home to Blue Cross Park Friday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. when it hosts the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story



Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Reese Downs

(Reese Downs/Lake Country DockHounds)







American Association Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.