Goldeyes Top RailCats, Extend Win Streak

Published on July 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-26) will enter the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Gary SouthShore RailCats 8-5 at Blue Cross Park Sunday afternoon.

Winnipeg took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when designated hitter Keshawn Lynch doubled into the left-field corner, scoring third baseman Ramón Bramasco and second baseman Adam Hall.

The Goldeyes added a run in the second on a solo home run to left-centre by shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder. It was his third in as many games and tenth of the season, tying him with centre fielder Noah Marcelo for the team lead.

Gary SouthShore (22-30) got on the board in the top of the third inning when shortstop Elvis Peralta hit a two-out solo home run to left field, trimming Winnipeg's lead to 3-1.

Right fielder Max Murphy brought Lynch home with a base hit to left in the bottom of the sixth to give the Goldeyes a three-run cushion. The RailCats made it a two-run game shortly thereafter when centre fielder Korry Howell hit a solo home run to right-centre in the top of the seventh.

Winnipeg scored four times in the bottom of the frame to take an 8-2 lead. Bramasco's bloop single to right-centre drove in left fielder Roby Enríquez. Marcelo lined a base hit to left-centre to plate Didder, and Hall singled up the middle to bring in Bramasco and Marcelo.

The visitors did not go quietly, however. Left fielder Kevin Watson Jr. hit a two-run home run to left in the eighth, and designated hitter Marc Flores followed with a solo home run to left in the ninth that cut the Goldeyes' lead to 8-5. Winnipeg closer Derrick Cherry (S, 8) ensured the RailCats got no closer.

Ryo Kohigashi (W, 4-2) allowed one run on five hits over six innings of work. He struck out seven and walked four. The left-hander pitched out of trouble on several occasions, benefiting from an inning-ending double play in the second while stranding three RailCats in the fourth and two more in the fifth. In addition to Cherry, James Bradwell and Eli Saul appeared out of the bullpen for the Goldeyes.

Dominic Cancellieri (L, 2-6) pitched effectively in defeat for Gary SouthShore. He worked five innings and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out five and walking one.

Cherry, Marcelo, and Saul will represent Winnipeg at the American Association All-Star Game, scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Goldeyes will return to action Friday, July 17 at 6:35 p.m. when they visit the Lake Country DockHounds in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home to Blue Cross Park Friday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. when it hosts the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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