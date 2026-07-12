Winnipeg Scores 11, RailCats Lose Fourth Consecutive Contest

Published on July 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Winnipeg, Manitoba) The Gary SouthShore RailCats took on the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Saturday for the second game of their weekend series before the All-Star break. The Goldeyes, coming off a 9-3 win from the day prior, started a lefty in Kevin Vaupel while the RailCats started Deyni Olivero.

The RailCats got off to a great start, Elvis Peralta doubled into left center field and right after that Colin Summerhill would pull a triple into the gap to give the 'Cats the early 1-0 lead. The Goldeyes would respond with a three-run bottom of the first to put them right ahead.

In the second, Kevin Watson Jr bashed his third home run of the season and the game would be tied after Keshawn Lynch's bad throw to first brought in Camryn Williams. The Goldeyes responded again with a Ray-Patrick Didder two-run home run to make it 5-3.

Olivero would last one more inning and gave up one more run on a home run from Adam Hall. The Winnipeg bats did not stop though; Raphael Pelletier hit a three-run home run in the fifth for his second in as many days.

Elvis Peralta drove in the final run for the RailCats on a sacrifice fly and the Goldeyes finished their scoring on a two-run triple from Roby Enriquez. The Goldeyes won the series with a final of 11-4. The RailCats losing stretch has reached four games with one more to play in Winnipeg before the All-Star break.

The final game on Sunday with the two pitchers will be Dominic Cancellieri going for the RailCats and the Goldeyes will be throwing Ryo Kohigashi. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 from Blue Cross Park, a livestream will be avaliable on AABaseball.TV.







American Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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