Korry Howell Becomes Fourth RailCat to Head to All-Star Game

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats are in Lincoln taking on the Saltdogs where the sight of the 2026 American Association All-Star game. The American Association announced that RailCats outfielder Korry Howell was added to the All-Star game joining Peyton Long, Elvis Peralta and Jacob Coats.

Korry Howell is a 27-year-old from Chicago who was drafted out of college by the Milwaukee Brewers and was traded to the San Diego Padres. Last year he was in the American Association with the Cleburne Railroaders and decided to come to Gary to be close to home.

Howell this season has played in 44 games and has hit six doubles, four triples and eight home runs. His .497 slugging leads the team, and his 15 stolen bases also paces the club. Howell has been a speed/power threat but his glove his been reliable in center field for the 'Cats.

"Korry was more than deserving to be an all-star." RailCats Manager Jeff Isom said. "He is a dangerous hitter at the top of the order for us and our pitchers feel comfortable having him in centerfield every night, I'm very happy for Korry."

The RailCats play tonight at 6:35 against the Saltdogs with a stream available at AABaseball.tv. LHP Dawson Lane will start on the hill, and the RailCats will enter the third game of the series 22-25.

The 2026 American Association All-Star Game will be played on July 15th at 7:30. For the first time in Partner League History, a Partner League All-Star game will be broadcasted on MLB Network.







American Association Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.