Early Offensive Outburst Leads to Dogs Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







After losing the series opener to a dominant Cougars ace in Konnor Ash, the Dogs bounced back with a crucial 10-7 win on Saturday night, driven by a nine-run first inning, and a gutsy performance from the bullpen. The win was also the 2,100th for Dogs manager Stan Cliburn, who will look to right the ship in Chicago for a second half playoff push.

It was a bullpen game, and although this group has struggled for the Dogs up to this point, they were locked in tonight. Will Merriott got the start, and while he gave up three runs, only one of them was earned. He made it through an inning and a third, and struck out one. He was backed up by a fantastic performance from Brendan Roberts, who tossed three and two thirds innings, allowing just one run on four hits and no walks. After an inning and two thirds of one-run ball from Cade Herrmann, Austin Eaton closed the door with two and a third innings, allowing two earned runs, but pitching a scoreless bottom of the ninth, striking out former Dog Nick Dalesandro to end the game.

Offensively, most of the work was done right out of the gate. The first eight hitters of the game reached for Chicago, including a three-run blast from slugger Aaron Altherr, and multiple doubles from all-star Giovani DiGiacomo, who scored twice in the inning. Rookie Zack Stokes drove in three runs on two hits in the first inning alone, and ended the game just a home run shy of the cycle. The Dogs would add one in the sixth on another hit from Stokes, but that would be all they would get outside of the first inning. Thankfully, that was just enough.

The Dogs will finish their first half with the series finale in Kane County on Sunday, July 12th, before sending their three all-stars to Lincoln. Regi Grace Jr. gets the start for Chicago, who look to win their first series of the season against the division rival Cougars, and head into the break on a winning streak. All Dogs games can be streamed for free on aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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