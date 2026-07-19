Dogs Lose At Fargo

Published on July 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs dropped the first game of their series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Friday evening at Newman Outdoor Field.

Fargo exploded offensively in the first two innings. Five hits and a balk in the first inning scored six runs for the RedHawks. Fargo-Moorhead drove in nine more runs in the second inning. The inning was capped off by a three-run home run by Jose Sermo to make it 15-0 heading into the third.

Chicago got on the board in the top of the fourth when Tyreque Reed's RBI groundout scored Jaxx Groshans. After the RedHawks responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, Zack Stokes drove in Chance Sisco with an RBI single to cut the lead to 17 in the top of the sixth. Ethan Wilder followed with an RBI single to score Jonathan Soto. CJ Cepicky continued the strong sixth inning for the Dogs with a bases loaded triple to make the score 19-6.

Chicago continued to battle, driving in five runs in the top of the eighth to make the score 19-11. The late rally would not be enough, as Fargo-Moorhead took the first game of the series 20-11.

The Dogs will look to even the series on Saturday, July 18. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.







American Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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