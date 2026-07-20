Lincoln Suffers Series Sweep at Hands of Sioux Falls

Published on July 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Calyn Halvorson

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Calyn Halvorson(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota - Sunday afternoon, the Lincoln Saltdogs were defeated by the Sioux Falls Canaries, 6-2, at Sioux Falls Stadium. With the loss, Lincoln dropped its fourth straight game. Grady Mee homered for the Canaries while Calyn Halvorson hit a home run for the Saltdogs.

Sioux Falls (29-27) scored six runs, off ten hits, committed no errors, and left six runners on base. Lincoln (25-31) had two runs, with four hits, no errors, and left two runners aboard. Sunday's game lasted two hours and fifteen minutes and was played in front of 970 fans.

The Canaries got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Graham Edwards, Grady Mee led off the inning with a solo home run to right field. Then, Mike Hart drew a walk. The next batter, Anthony Hall, singled putting runners on the corners. Then, Chase Engelhard hit into a groundball double play, which scored Hart, to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Mike Hart singled, with one out. Then, Anthony Hall drew a walk. Chase Engelhard singled to load the bases. Then, Josh Rehwaldt drew a walk, scoring Hart. Michael Curialle singled, scoring Hall. Then, Joe Vos grounded out to first, scoring Englehard, to make the score 5-0.

Sioux Falls added a run in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Lincoln reliever Gabriel Jaramillo, Michael Curialle doubled, with one out. Then, Joe Vos doubled, scoring Curialle, to make it a 6-0 Canaries' lead.

Lincoln got on the board in the top of the eighth. Facing Sioux Falls starter Garrett Martin, Cary Arbolida doubled. Connor Bagnieski flew out to right, which advanced Arbolida to third. Then, Tanner O'Tremba grounded out to third, which scored Arbolida. The next batter, Calyn Halvorson, hit a solo home run to left, to make it 6-2. However, that would be the final score of the evening.

Canaries starting pitcher Garrett Martin (2-3) earned the win, pitching 7.2 innings, giving up two runs, off three hits and struck out three. Spencer Bauer pitched 0.1 inning, with a strikeout. Charlie Hasty pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit.

Saltdogs starter Graham Edwards (2-5) took the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up five runs, off six hits, stuck out three and walked six. Harold Cortijo pitched 1.0 inning and gave up two hits. Gabriel Jaramillo worked 1.0 inning, yielding one run, off two hits and struck out one. Zac McCleve pitched 1.0 inning and hit one batter.

Offensively for Sioux Falls, Mike Hart was 2-for-3. Anthony Hall was 2-for-4. Chase Engelhard was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Josh Rehwaldt went 0-for-2 with a run batted in. Michael Curialle was 2-for-3 with a run batted in. Joe Vos went 1-for-2 with two runs batted in. Grady Mee was 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

For Lincoln, Calyn Halvorson was 2-for-3 with a solo home run.

The Saltdogs have an off-day Monday, then begin a six-game homestand by hosting the Sioux City Explorers in a three-game series, starting Tuesday night. RHP Cael Chatham (3-0, 6.67 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Jerod Wright (0-0, 4.50 ERA) will be on the mound for Sioux City. First pitch at Haymarket Park will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Tuesday night will be TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate three hygiene items for CenterPointe and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. Plus, it's TACO TUESDAY. You can get two tacos for $6. Also, receive $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.