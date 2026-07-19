RailCats Can't Find Clutch Hit Late, Fall 4-3 to Milwaukee

Published on July 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The RailCats and the Milkmen were set for the third game of the series on Saturday after the 'Cats took the first two games in a doubleheader on Friday. Dominic Cancellieri got the start on his 26th birthday and faced veteran Milkman Christian Young.

In the top of the first with two outs Andy Blake hit a triple down the right field line and Justin Janas would drive him in with an opposite field single. Milwaukee got their second run in the top of the second on a two-out double from Chase Waddell.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the third, Colin Summerhill banged a double off the wall that plated all three baserunners, and the RailCats were ahead 3-2. In the top of the fifth Janas tied the game and Griffin Doersching doubled to give his team a 4-3 lead.

The RailCats had several chances to tie the game, stranding seven runners combined in the final four innings and Ryan Boyer shut the door with the tying-run at second base to give the Milkmen a 4-3 win.

The RailCats record is now at 24-31 going into the series finale on Sunday. They will be pitching all-star Peyton Long as he goes up against his all-star teammate, Jhordany Mezquita. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 and it is Bark in the Park presented by Arbor View Animal Hospital.







American Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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