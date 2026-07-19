Dogs Lose At Fargo

Published on July 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs dropped the second game of their series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Saturday evening at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks now lead the series 2-0.

After a scoreless first inning, Fargo-Moorhead scored first with a solo home run by Jairus Richards in the bottom of the second. The RedHawks offense got hot in the bottom of the third with five hits and four runs to make it 5-0 heading into the fourth. Fargo-Moorhead went on to drive in four runs in the fourth followed by three more in the fifth to put them up 12-0.

An RBI groundout by Derek Maiben in the top of the sixth scored Jonathan Soto for Chicago's first run of the game. Jose Sermo answered in the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run, his third of the game.

Chicago continued to fight in the top of the ninth when All-Star Ethan Wilder drove in Jacob Maiben and Tyreque Reed with a three-run home run. It would not be nearly enough, however, as Fargo-Moorhead took the second game of the series 13-4.

The Dogs will look to avoid the sweep against the RedHawks on Sunday, July 19. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.







American Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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