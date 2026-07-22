Dogs Lose to Cougars

Published on July 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs dropped the second game of their series against the Kane County Cougars, 21-1, on Tuesday afternoon at Impact Field. The Dogs pitching staff struggled throughout the afternoon, allowing 21 hits, which tied Chicago's franchise record.

Kane County got on the board first in the top of the second inning when Sam Dexter drove in Todd Lott and Alex McGarry with a double. Armond Upshaw followed with a two-run home run to drive in Dexter and make it 4-0. Lott extended the lead to five in the top of the third with a solo home run. Former Dog Nick Dalesandro made it 6-0 later that inning with an RBI single that drove in McGarry. Chris Kwitzer followed with a three-run home run to make it 9-0. That home run marked the first hit of Kwitzer's career as a Cougar. McGarry put the game out of reach in the top of the fourth with a grand slam to make it 13-0.

The Dogs were able to get on the board in the bottom of the sixth when Daniel Harris cut the lead to 17 with a solo home run to make it 18-1. Kane County added two more runs in the eighth and another in the ninth to cap off the 21-1 victory.

Chicago will look to bounce back on Wednesday, July 22. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







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