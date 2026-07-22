Fargo-Moorhead Sweeps Tuesday Doubleheader

Published on July 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Matt Kroon at bat

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Kaedan Fischer) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Matt Kroon at bat(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Kaedan Fischer)

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks picked up both halves of a Tuesday night doubleheader against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Newman Outdoor Field, winning 7-4 and 10-9 to move to 30-27 on the year.

Aidan Byrne and Jose Sermo each went 3-for-3 in Game 1 as the RedHawks scored thrice in the sixth inning of the scheduled seven-inning contest to come from behind and set up a save situation for Tyler Jeans, who picked up his 12th save of the season to secure the win.

Mason Pelio picked up the win after coming on to pitch a scoreless sixth inning.

In Game 2, the RedHawks came back from a four-run deficit to take the lead in the sixth inning. Matt Kroon and Andy Nelson each went 3-for-4 in Game 2 with an RBI.

Parker Harm picked up the win in relief.

The RedHawks will go for the series sweep against Gary SouthShore on Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m. Fargo-Moorhead will play as their alter ego, the Fargo Woodchippers, for the series finale.

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