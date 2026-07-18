RedHawks Demolish Dogs Behind Offensive Onslaught

Published on July 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on game night

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on game night(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

FARGO - Scoring runs early and often was no problem for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Friday as they posted a 20-11 victory over the Chicago Dogs (18-33) in front of 3,820 fans on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field in the first game back after the American Association All-Star Break.

The 20 RedHawks runs tied for the most Fargo-Moorhead has ever scored at Newman Outdoor Field, matching the record last achieved with a 20-2 win against Kane County in August 2021.

All RedHawks batters reached base safely at least twice, with six players recording multi-hit days and every batter recording at least one walk.

With the win, the RedHawks (26-26) move to .500 for the third time in July and will look to bring their record above that mark for the first time since May 21.

Since falling seven games under .500 after a loss in Milwaukee on June 6, Fargo-Moorhead has posted a record of 19-12 and currently sit in a tie for second place in the West Division with Sioux Falls.

Juan Fernandez, Dillon Thomas, Jose Sermo and Jairus Richards all scored three runs, while Sermo and Jesus Lujano racked up four RBIs. Thomas extended his on-base streak to 20 games thanks to a pair of walks.

Eric Chalus tossed a solid start on the mound, going 5.1 innings and allowing four runs on six hits. He struck out four batters. Angelo Cabral pitched a scoreless seventh inning, while Parker Harm recorded the final five outs and struck out three.

Timely hitting was the key early for F-M, as all 15 runs they scored between the first two innings came with two-outs. Jose Sermo, Jairus Richards, Andy Nelson, Aidan Byrne, and Jesus Lujano all had RBI singles as the RedHawks singled seven straight at-bats in the first inning.

The second inning was more of the same, with RBI knocks from Matt Kroon and Juan Fernandez. Jesus Lujano ripped a double down the right field line to clear the bases and score three runs, while Jose Sermo blasted a no-doubt three-run home run over the wall in right field. At the end of the second, the RedHawks held a 15-0 lead.

The RedHawks scored four more runs in the fourth inning and scored their 20th run of the night in thre eighth, thanks to a Jairus Richards RBI single to center field.

The Dogs cut into the lead in the back half of the game. After getting one back, they managed five runs in the sixth inning, then scored five more off RedHawks reliever Jon Beymer in the eighth. In the end, Chicago scored 11 runs on 14 hits.

The RedHawks look to clinch their sixth straight series victory at home in Game 2 against the Chicago Dogs on Saturday night. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field is set for 6 p.m.

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American Association Stories from July 17, 2026

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