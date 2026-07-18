Big Fourth Inning Powers Canaries Past Lincoln

Published on July 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Jabari Henry and Josh Rehwaldt both homered during a five-run fourth inning as the Canaries opened a nine-game homestand with a 7-5 victory over Lincoln.

The Birds never trailed, plating two runs in the first inning. Three walks loaded the bases before Henry opened the scoring with a sacrifice flyout and Joe Vos followed with an RBI single.

The Saltdogs got a run back on an RBI double in the top of the third but the Canaries responded by scoring five in the fourth. Rehwaldt drilled a three-run homer before Henry's two-run blast put Sioux Falls in front 7-1.

Lincoln inched closer with a bases loaded walk in the fifth inning and a two-run double in the sixth. A one-out RBI single in the eighth brought the Saltdogs within two but they would not get another baserunner the rest of the way.

Will Levine tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win while Charlie Hasty retired all three batters he faced in the ninth for his league-leading tenth save. Henry drove in three in his first game since June 1 while Anthony Hall added two hits.

The Canaries are now 27-27 and will look to clinch the three-game series Saturday at 5:35pm.







American Association Stories from July 17, 2026

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