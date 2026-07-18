Explorers Shut out in First Game Back from Break

Published on July 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







CLEBURNE, TX - Sioux City (24-29) couldn't find any traction in the first game back from the All - Star Break, falling 10-0 to Cleburne (28-26) in the Explorers' third shutout loss of the season.

The Railroaders struck immediately in the first. Delino DeShields Jr. dropped a bloop single into center, scoring Frankie Tostado for a 1-0 lead.

Cleburne added another in the second on a double - play to make it 2-0.

Sioux City's best early chance came in the third, loading the bases with one out, but Zac Vooletich popped out to end the inning.

Cleburne blew the game open in the bottom of the third.

Carter Aldrete doubled to center, driving in Cody Thomas and Cole Foster for a 4-0 lead. By that point, the Railroaders had already swiped seven bases and finished with 10.

Thomas added more damage in the fourth, launching a moon - shot two - run homer to right to make it 6-0.

Through six innings, Sioux City managed just three hits, and Cleburne starter John Baker had retired nine straight.

The Railroaders piled on in the seventh.

With runners at the corners, Brantley Bell stole second; on the throw, Cole Foster broke for home and scored to make it 7-0. Smith doubled home another run, then scored on a wild pitch for 9-0. DeShields Jr. added an RBI single to score McNeely, pushing the lead to 10-0.

Baker was untouchable, throwing 7 scoreless innings, allowing three hits, one walk, and striking out eight. The Explorers had no answer for him all night.

The X's threatened in the eighth when Jackson Van De Brake reached third, but he was stranded. In the ninth, Vooletich walked, stole third, and was left aboard as the Explorers closed the night scoreless.

Sioux City continues the series Saturday at Cleburne. First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:36 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all remaining games are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS or online at xsbaseball.com.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-D'Shawn Knowles left the game in the third inning.

-The Explorers gave up 10 stolen bases in the game a season high, while stealing just one.

-Austin Davis had his 13-game hitting streak snappped.

-Sioux City tied a season low in hits in a game for the third time.

-The X's are a combined 11 for 90 now in throwing out base runners (12%).

-The loss dropped the X's a game an a half out of the final playoff spot and 2.5 games out of second place.

By: Andrew Della Piana







American Association Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.