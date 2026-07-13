Birds Ninth Inning Rally Comes up Short

Published on July 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Kansas City, KS - A ninth inning rally came up short for the Canaries in Sunday, falling to Kansas City 6-4 in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

The Monarchs struck for four runs in the second inning, scoring on a wild pitch and a sacrifice groundout before blasting a two-run homerun.

Grady Mee clubbed a two-run shot in the top of the fifth to get Sioux Falls within 4-2 but Kansas City answered with a pair of two-out RBI singles in the sixth.

The Birds loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth inning. Mike Hart drew a bases loaded walk and Josh Rehwaldt followed with an RBI sacrifice fly but the Canaries could get no closer.

Mee and Trevor Achenbach each finished with two hits as the Birds dip to 26-27 on the season. The team will open a nine-game homestand Friday night at 7:05pm against Lincoln.







American Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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