Bats Stay Hot in Win over RailCats

Published on July 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Adam Hall of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Mathieu Ferrand) Adam Hall of the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Mathieu Ferrand)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (24-26) won their third consecutive game Saturday evening, defeating the Gary SouthShore RailCats 11-4 at Blue Cross Park.

Gary SouthShore (22-29) opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when catcher Colin Summerhill tripled to the gap in left-centre to drive in shortstop Elvis Peralta.

Winnipeg responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Designated hitter Adam Hall tied the contest with an infield single that brought third baseman Ramón Bramasco in to score. Centre fielder Noah Marcelo then came in on a fielder's choice off the bat of second baseman Keshawn Lynch, giving the Goldeyes a 2-1 lead. Before the inning was over, catcher Raphaël Pelletier extended the lead with a base hit to left field that plated Hall.

In the top of the second, the RailCats drew even at 3-3 after left fielder Kevin Watson Jr. hit a solo home run to left and first baseman Camryn Williams scored on centre fielder Korry Howell's fielder's choice.

Shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder gave Winnipeg a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the inning with a two-run homer to left that also scored right fielder Roby Enríquez. It was Didder's ninth long ball of the season and second in two nights.

Hall led off the bottom the third inning with a home run to left - his second of the season - extending the Goldeyes' lead to 6-3.

Winnipeg made it 9-3 in the fifth when Pelletier hit a two-out, three-run home run to right field, also his second of the campaign. Marcelo and left fielder Jiandido Tromp were on base ahead of Pelletier.

Gary SouthShore got one run back in the top of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly to right field by Peralta. Williams scored on the play to reduce the Goldeyes' lead to 9-4.

The game's final two runs came in the bottom of the same inning on a triple to left-centre field by Enríquez that drove in Lynch and Tromp to make it 11-4.

Kevin Vaupel (W, 2-3) started for Winnipeg and went six innings. He allowed three runs - two earned - on five hits while striking out four and issuing four free passes. Weston Lombard, James Bradwell, Willian Suárez, and Eli Saul appeared out of the bullpen for the Goldeyes. The four relievers allowed just three hits over the final three innings.

Deyni Olivero (L, 3-5) surrendered six runs on nine hits over three innings. He struck out a pair and did not walk a batter.

Once again, the Goldeyes' bats were hot, banging out 16 hits. Six players had multi-hit games, including Marcelo, Lynch, and Pelletier, who recorded three each. Pelletier drove in four runs.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:00 p.m. with southpaw Ryo Kohigashi (3-2, 3.75 ERA) starting for Winnipeg. The RailCats will counter with right-hander Dominic Cancellieri (2-5, 7.42 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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