Goldeyes Take Opener from RailCats

Published on July 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes centre fielder Noah Marcelo

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Mathieu Ferrand) Winnipeg Goldeyes centre fielder Noah Marcelo(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Mathieu Ferrand)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (23-26) defeated the Gary SouthShore RailCats by a score of 9-3 at Blue Cross Park Friday evening.

Second baseman Keshawn Lynch opened the scoring for Winnipeg in the bottom of the first inning with an infield single just beyond second base that drove in third baseman Ramón Bramasco.

Lynch recorded another run batted in in the third when his groundout to third allowed shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder to score, making it 2-0 Goldeyes.

In the fourth inning, catcher Raphaël Pelletier hit his first home run as a Goldeye, a two-run shot to right field with first baseman Roby Enríquez aboard. Two pitches later, Didder homered to left to increase Winnipeg's lead to 5-0. It was his eighth of the season.

The Goldeyes went up 6-0 in the fifth on designated hitter Jiandido Tromp's double off the wall in left field. Left fielder Adam Hall scored from first base on the play.

Gary SouthShore (22-28) designated hitter Marc Flores hit a two-run home run to right field in the top of the sixth inning to trim Winnipeg's lead to 6-2. However, the Goldeyes put the game out of reach with three runs in the eighth. Centre fielder Noah Marcelo tripled to centre field to bring Pelletier home before Lynch singled up the middle to drive in Marcelo and Hall.

The RailCats got one run back in the top of the ninth to make the score 9-3 Goldeyes. Pinch hitter Camryn Williams crossed the plate on Flores' groundout to first base.

Tasker Strobel (W, 3-2) pitched 5 2/3 innings for Winnipeg. He gave up two runs on six hits while striking out five and walking a pair. Quinn Waterhouse, James Colyer, and Derrick Cherry appeared out of the bullpen.

Peyton Long (L, 6-2) allowed six runs on 11 hits over six innings of work. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Six Goldeyes recorded multiple hits, including Marcelo, Tromp, and Lynch, who had three apiece. Lynch drove in four runs and is one RBI shy of matching his 2025 total. Didder's fourth-inning RBI gave him 31 this season, surpassing the 30 he recorded in 2025.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m., when Winnipeg will send another left-hander, Kevin Vaupel (1-3, 7.15 ERA), to the mound. Gary SouthShore is expected to counter with right-hander Deyni Olivero (3-4, 4.82 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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