Blue Cross Named Presenting Sponsor of Baseball Manitoba 9U Jamboree

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Manitoba Blue Cross has been announced as the presenting sponsor of the Blue Cross Baseball Manitoba 9U Jamboree, a celebration of youth baseball that will bring 12 teams from across the province to Blue Cross Park on Saturday, July 11.

Hosted by the Winnipeg Goldeyes in partnership with Baseball Manitoba and Manitoba Blue Cross, the Jamboree gives young athletes a unique opportunity to play on the home field of the Goldeyes while celebrating their baseball season in a professional ballpark setting. The 9U Jamboree will run from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with 12 youth teams taking part in a morning of fun, teamwork and memorable experiences.

"We're excited to welcome Manitoba Blue Cross as the presenting sponsor of this special event and are grateful to Baseball Manitoba for the opportunity to host the Manitoba Blue Cross Baseball Manitoba 9U Jamboree at Blue Cross Park," said Andrew Collier, General Manager of the Winnipeg Goldeyes. "For many of these young players, stepping onto the field at Blue Cross Park will be an unforgettable experience. There's something truly special about playing in a professional ballpark, and we're proud to help create lasting memories while celebrating the passion and excitement these children bring to the game."

"The Baseball Manitoba 9U Jamboree presented by Manitoba Blue Cross is a fantastic opportunity for some of our youngest athletes to experience baseball in a premier setting while building confidence, improving their skills, and creating lasting memories," said Baseball Manitoba Executive Director Jason Miller. "We're proud to welcome teams from across the province to Blue Cross Park and grateful for the support of Manitoba Blue Cross and the Winnipeg Goldeyes for helping make this event possible."

The Manitoba Blue Cross Baseball Manitoba 9U Jamboree reflects a shared commitment by Manitoba Blue Cross, Baseball Manitoba and the Winnipeg Goldeyes to growing the game of baseball and creating meaningful opportunities for young athletes across the province.

"We are proud to partner with the Winnipeg Goldeyes to sponsor the Manitoba Blue Cross Baseball Manitoba 9U Jamboree," said Manitoba Blue Cross President and CEO Benjamin Graham. "Helping Manitoba's youth participate in activities like the Jamboree is vital because team sports build a foundation for overall well-being - promoting both physical health and mental wellness. Supporting young athletes is one of the many ways we help our community thrive and reflects our ongoing dedication to improving the health and well-being of all Manitobans."







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