Explorers Walk-off Lincoln in Extra Innings

Published on July 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs' Cary Arbolida and Sioux City Explorers' Zac Vooletich in acrion

(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Tim Tushla, Sioux City Explorers) Lincoln Saltdogs' Cary Arbolida and Sioux City Explorers' Zac Vooletich in acrion(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Tim Tushla, Sioux City Explorers)

Sioux City, Iowa- The Lincoln Saltdogs suffered a 9-8, 11-inning defeat at the hands of the Sioux City Explorers Friday night on Security National Bank Field, at Lewis and Clark Park. Braulio Vasquez hit a walk-off two-rbi single to give the Explorers the first game of the three-game weekend series.

Sioux City (23-27) scored nine runs, off twelve hits, committed one error, and left eight runners on base. Lincoln (24-27) had eight runs, with seven hits, committed two errors, and left ten runners aboard. Friday night's game lasted three hours and fifty-four minutes and was played in front of 1,230 fans.

The scoring began in the top of the fourth inning. Facing Sioux City starting pitcher Zach Willeman, Jairo Pomares drew a lead off walk, then stole second base. Cary Arbolida was hit by a pitch. Then, Tanner O'Tremba was hit by a pitch, to load the bases. The next batter, Calyn Halvorson, hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Pomares, to make it 1-0. A passed ball advanced Arbolida to third base. Then, Cael Chatham hit a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing in Arbolida, to make it a 2-0 Lincoln lead.

The Explorers got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Facing Lincoln starter Foster Pace, D'Shawn Knowles hit a solo home run to right field, to make the score, 2-1.

Lincoln's biggest inning came in the top of the seventh. Griffin Everitt led off the inning with a double off the left field wall. Then, Cam Phelts singled, to put runners at the corners. Two batters later, Jake Hjelle hit a two-rbi double into the left field corner, to make it a 4-1 Lincoln lead. Then, Jairo Pomares singled, scoring Hjelle, to make it 5-1. Sioux City went to the bullpen and brought in Kelvin Caceras. Jairo Pomares stole second base. Then, Tanner O'Tremba singled, scoring Pomares, to make the score 6-1.

Sioux City matched the Saltdogs output in the top of the inning, with four runs of their own, in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Lincoln reliever Harold Cortijo, D'Shawn Knowles led off with a walk, stole second, then third. Alberto Osuna and Jackson Van de Brake drew back-to-back one-out walks, to load the bases. Then, Cade Marquardt hit a two-rbi double. The next batter, Austin Davis, grounded out to second, scoring Van de Brake. Henry George walked. Then, Zac Vooletich singled, scoring Marquardt, to make the score 6-5.

The Saltdogs had a chance to close it out in the bottom of the ninth, but the Explorers tied the game. Facing Lincoln reliever Zac McCleve, Austin Davis reached on an error by Calyn Halvorson at second base. Then, Henry George singled. The next batter, Zac Vooletich hit a pop up in foul ground down the right field side, which Jake Hjelle caught over his shoulder, however, Davis tagged and scored, to tie the game at 6-6.

In the top of the tenth, Cary Arbolida was the placed runner at second. Facing Sioux City reliever Trey Morrill, Tanner O'Tremba flew out to center field, but Arbolida advanced to third. Then, Calyn Halvorson hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Arbolida, to make it 7-6.

D'Shawn Knowles was the placed runner for the Explorers in the bottom of the tenth. Zane Denton reached on a bunt pop up to put runners at the corners. Then, a wild pitch scored Knowles, to make the score 7-7.

Cael Chatham was the placed runner for Lincoln in the top of the eleventh. Facing reliever Nate Gercken, Griffin Everitt grounded out to second, advancing Chatham to third. Cam Phelts drew a walk, putting runners at first and third. Then, Nick Shumpert singled, scoring Chatham, to make it an 8-7 Lincoln lead.

In the bottom of the eleventh, Sioux City's Cade Marquardt was the placed runner. Austin Davis laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Marquardt to third. Lincoln intentionally walked Henry George, putting runners on the corners. Zac Vooletich was hit by a pitch, to load the bases. Then, Braulio Vasquez singled to left field, scoring Marquardt and George, to give Sioux City the 9-8, eleven-inning victory.

Sioux City starting pitcher Zach Willeman worked 6.1 innings, giving up six runs, off five hits, struck out four, and walked three. Kelvin Caceras pitched 0.2 innings, yielding one hit, and struck out one. Rob Hughes pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. Trey Morrill worked 2.0 innings, yielding two unearned runs, struck out three, and walked one. Nate Gercken (1-1) earned the win, pitching 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, and walked one.

Lincoln starter Foster Pace pitched 6.0 innings, giving up one run, off six hits, and struck out four. Harold Cortijo worked 1.0 inning yielding four runs, off two hits, struck out one, and walked four. Jack Hill pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit, struck out one, and walked one. Zac McCleve (0-2) took the loss, pitching 2.1 innings, giving up four unearned runs, off three hits, struck out one, and walked one.

Offensively for the Explorers, Austin Davis was 1-for-5 with an RBI. Henry George was 2-for-4. Zac Vooletich was 1-for-5 with two runs batted in. Braulio Vasquez was 1-for-6 with two RBIs. D'Shawn Knowles was 1-for-4 with a solo home run. Cade Marquardt went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

For the Saltdogs, Nick Shumpert and Jake Hjelle were both 1-for-6 with an RBI. Jairo Pomares and Tanner O'Tremba were both 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Calyn Halvorson was 1-for-5 with two runs batted in. Cael Chatham was 0-for-5 with an RBI.

Game two of the three game series is Saturday night. RHP Haden Erbe (3-2, 5.18 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Julio Rosario (1-2, 6.85 ERA) will be on the mound for Sioux City. First pitch on Security National Bank Field, at Lewis and Clark Park, will be 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Haymarket Park will host the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 15th, at 7:30 p.m. That game will also be broadcast on KFOR, www.aabaseball.tv, plus will air on the MLB Network. For all the information of the three-days of festivities, socials, Hall of Fame Banquet, presented by Sampson Construction and Crete Carriers, Home Run Derby, presented by Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company, the All-Star Game, presented by Carbliss, plus the post-game fireworks sponsored by Pepsi-Cola of Lincoln and Bubblr, visit: www.saltdogs.com/all-star.

Lincoln's next regular season home game will be Tuesday, July 21st, when they host the Sioux City Explorers at 6:35 p.m.

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